News

Spotify's Car Thing is now available publicly in the US at $90: All you need to know

Apps

To help users operate Spotify Car Thing hands-free, users can simply give a voice command and say "Hey Spotify" to listen to their favourite podcasts and songs.

spotify car thing

Spotify has finally rolled out its “Car Thing”, an in-car entertainment system, for its users in the US. Just like Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto, Spotify’s Car Thing will need a Wi-Fi connection and an app, in this case, Spotify, to stream songs. The Car Thing device is available for purchase in the US for $89.99 (approx Rs 6,700). This price is $10 more than the advertised price in October. The device can work with  USB, Bluetooth and Aux as well. Also Read - Spotify acquires podcast measurements and analytics companies- Podsights, Chartable

spotify, car thingInitially, the Car Thing was first made available free of cost as part of an invite-only limited release last April. Now, Spotify can register on a waitlist to get their hands on the device. The device features a knob, a colorful touchscreen, voice control features and more. Notably, it does not come with speakers, hence, it will use car speakers. Also Read - How to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music

Users also need to have a Spotify Premium subscription and a good data connection. This subscription can be an Individual, Family, Duo, or Student plan. Also Read - Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials: 1 month trials like Spotify, Amazon Music, more

As per the company blog, “Car Thing enables listeners to play their favorite music and podcasts quickly using ‘Hey Spotify’ voice commands, as well as simple taps, turns, and swipes—allowing listeners to start playing that hit song or the latest podcast episode before they pull out of the driveway.”

spotify, car thing

Spotify has confirmed that it will soon roll out a night mode and a new “add to queue” voice command to the device, with other future updates. For $89.99, buyers will get the Car Thing device along with a charging cable and a 12V adapter. Since the device is not equipped with a rechargeable battery, it needs to be plugged in for power at all times.

  Published Date: February 23, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Best Sellers