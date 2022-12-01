comscore Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo
Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

Apps

Elon Musk criticised the fee Apple charges developers, including his Twitter business, for in-app purchases, which Spotify has been doing for years.

Spotify

Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek renewed his attack on Apple on Wednesday in a series of tweets alleging the iPhone maker “gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers”. Also Read - Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

Ek tagged a number of sympathetic business leaders in his 21-tweet thread, including Musk, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and Proton founder Andy Yen. Also Read - Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

On Monday, the world’s richest person Elon Musk criticized the fee Apple charges software developers – including his Twitter business – for in-app purchases, and posted a meme suggesting he was willing to “go to war” rather than pay it.

Spotify has previously submitted antitrust complaints against Apple in various countries, alleging the 30% charge has forced Spotify to “artificially inflate” its own prices.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. It has previously said the 30% cut it takes on purchases made in its App Store is used to protect consumers in areas such as fraud and privacy.

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, tweeted on Wednesday that fighting Apple’s “monopoly” was “an American issue transcending party politics”.

“So how much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice? There’s been a lot of talk. Talk is helpful but we need action,” Ek wrote.

Musk is expected to talk with European Commissioner Thierry Breton via video call on Wednesday afternoon, though the agenda was unknown. The pair previously met in Texas in May, ahead of Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter, where they signalled broad agreement on EU tech regulation policy.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 9:27 AM IST
