Swiggy integrates Dineout into its app, offers discounts on restaurant bill

Swiggy has started offering Dineout table reservation services on its Android and iOS app. A separate section in the app shows top restaurants in your area that have partnered with Dineout for table reservations. As an introductory offer, Swiggy is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on your restaurant bill, which means if you use Swiggy Dineout to pay at a restaurant, your bill will be slashed by up to 30 percent.

Launched by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor in 2012, Dineout has been among the most popular table reservation apps in India. In May earlier this year, Swiggy acquired Dineout, strengthening its on-ground presence to counter rival Zomato, but the implementation of the services in the app has taken place more than four months later. The Swiggy Dineout discount of up to 40 percent will be available to Swiggy One members, while the service is available to all users.

How Dineout offer in Swiggy app works

According to the FAQ section of the Swiggy Dineout service, you would need to pay your dining bill at a restaurant using the Swiggy app to be able to get the offer. Users can use credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and digital wallets to make the payment at restaurants. However, cash and meal passes are not acceptable as payment methods. There is no minimum bill amount to receive the discounts using the Dineout offer. The Dineout service shows the customer ratings, operating hours, location, contact details, and the menu of the restaurant, so that it becomes easy for you to reserve a table.

“Dineout is a well-loved brand that enjoys loyalty from both consumers and restaurants. Times Internet and the founding team should be credited for the transformational impact they have brought about in the dining out experience through their products, technology and vast selection of restaurant partners,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy. Dineout has a network of over 50,000 restaurants across India and with the integration, all of them will be accessible for table reservation right from the Swiggy app.