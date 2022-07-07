comscore Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt
News

Swiggy is rewarding Rs 5000 to anyone who can find the famous horse-riding delivery boy

Apps

Swiggy said the Rs 5,000 reward will be credited as Swiggy Money to the person who reports the whereabouts of the horse riding delivery boy.

swiggy

Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy has got the internet talking. (Source: YouTube)

Anything can go viral today. Be it a lady in her 80s grooving to Bollywood music or a delivery partner who unconventionally chose a horse to make take food to the customer in Mumbai to avoid the torrential rains. Let us talk about the latter. Its virality is through the roof, thanks to internet users who were amused by this stunt, as well as Swiggy, which is collecting brownie points from the entire incident. But Swiggy has a different take. It said it has no information about who that delivery partner could be, but it needs help in finding him. In fact, Swiggy said it will reward the person who finds him with Rs 5,000.

In a tweet, Swiggy said it is looking for the man and just as anyone else wants answers to questions related to him. “While we’d like to take some credit for the man’s ingenious plan and vehicle of choice, we really can’t,” the food aggregator said. Swiggy also confirmed that this “horse-hunt” with a generous bounty came only after it exhausted “all other options” directed towards the search for the man on the horse.

It is not typical that Swiggy is looking for the person who chose to ride a horse to make sure the food order reaches the customer on time, but putting a bounty for the widened efforts is something that will motivate people. The other side of this move could be a seemingly successful attempt at getting more attention from users, who also have other services at their disposal. For what it is worth, Swiggy is likely to create more engagement with the sort of reward it has in store.

Swiggy said the Rs 5,000 reward will be credited as Swiggy Money to the person who reports the whereabouts of the horse riding delivery boy. If that particular person already has an account, the amount will be available for use for ordering food and groceries. But if they do not have an account, the condition of the reward will favour creating one.

Jokes aside, Swiggy and other food aggregators, such as Zomato, are bullishly moving ahead with their plans to adopt eco-friendly vehicles for delivery. They run a fleet of electric vehicles already in select cities, but the latest order by the government will mandate the use of EVs by 2030 across India. While the horse seems like an eco-friendly way to deliver orders, Swiggy vehemently said it has not replaced “our delivery vehicles with horses, mules, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns…”

  Published Date: July 7, 2022 9:11 PM IST

