comscore Tata Group to launch its ‘Neu Super App’ on April 7: Check out features, how to use
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Tata Neu Super App To Launch On April 7 Heres What We Know So Far
News

Tata Neu super app to launch on April 7: Here’s what we know so far

Apps

Tata Neu is an all-in-one platform that provides all the group's services on a single app. The app will be packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and more. It is a one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payment experience.

tata group 1

Tata Group will launch its most awaited super app Neu on April 7. You will be able to download this app from the Google Play Store. The main objective of the Tata Group is to grow the digital wing of the company so that the already existing companies in the market like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Group’s JioMart can be given tough competition. Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Tata’s neu app is being claimed to get airlines, hotels, medicines, and groceries on one platform. A photo of the Tata Neu app interface has also been revealed. Along with the dark theme, many different icons are seen in this app with multiple uses. You will also be able to book a car from the app. Also Read - Twitter is finally adding tweet text selection for Android users: Check details

“Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and privileges. It’s your one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience,” says the company. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Here’s how to book, price, specs

Tata Neu is an all-in-one platform that provides all the group’s services on a single app. The app will be packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and more. It is a one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payment experience.

People can instantly pay for any online and in-store purchases and bills using Tata Pay. As per the information available with the Play Store, the Tata Neu app rewards users every time they shop, book flights and hotels, etc. For spending, Tata Neu App offers rewards in the form of Neu Coins, which can be redeemed for other services.

“Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills, and more, using Tata Pay,” it added.

Before the launch of its Super App, the app was made available to the employees of Tata Steel for use. In addition, for the promotion of the Super App, Tata Steel had also given 1000-1000 Super Neo Coins to all its employees, with the help of which Tata Steel employees have the freedom to buy any item from the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
News
Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Apps

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Android 13 में एक गजब फीचर के आने की उम्मीद, बिना सिम कार्ड के एक फोन में आसानी से चलेंगे दो नंबर

WhatsApp को मिला नया अपडेट, अब एक बार में सभी ग्रुप्स पर फॉरवर्ड नहीं होगा मैसेज

Vivo X80 और X80 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, धांसू कैमरा, प्रोसेसर और Curved Display मिलने की उम्मीद

Vi ने लॉन्च किए दो सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेगी 30 और 31 दिन की वैलिडिटी

Tata Neu 'सुपर ऐप' 7 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, Amazon, Paytm और Reliance Jio को मिलेगी टक्कर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
News
Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers
Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it

Apps

Twitter is adding tweet text selection for Android users: Here's how to sue it
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers