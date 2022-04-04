Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Tata Group will launch its most awaited super app Neu on April 7. You will be able to download this app from the Google Play Store. The main objective of the Tata Group is to grow the digital wing of the company so that the already existing companies in the market like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Group’s JioMart can be given tough competition. Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Tata's neu app is being claimed to get airlines, hotels, medicines, and groceries on one platform. A photo of the Tata Neu app interface has also been revealed. Along with the dark theme, many different icons are seen in this app with multiple uses. You will also be able to book a car from the app.

"Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and privileges. It's your one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience," says the company.

Tata Neu is an all-in-one platform that provides all the group’s services on a single app. The app will be packed with exclusive offers, benefits, and more. It is a one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payment experience.

People can instantly pay for any online and in-store purchases and bills using Tata Pay. As per the information available with the Play Store, the Tata Neu app rewards users every time they shop, book flights and hotels, etc. For spending, Tata Neu App offers rewards in the form of Neu Coins, which can be redeemed for other services.

“Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills, and more, using Tata Pay,” it added.

Before the launch of its Super App, the app was made available to the employees of Tata Steel for use. In addition, for the promotion of the Super App, Tata Steel had also given 1000-1000 Super Neo Coins to all its employees, with the help of which Tata Steel employees have the freedom to buy any item from the app.