Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future

Tata Neu to open doors for non Tata group brands in future: N Chandrasekaran

Tata-owned brands such as BigBasket, 1mg, Croma, AirAsia, Tata Cliq, Westside, among others are available on Tata Neu super app.

Tata Group Executive Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said that Tata Neu will also have brands from other companies in the near future. Launched a week ago, the app currently offers an array of services through the group-owned brands. Also Read - Tata Neu launching on April 7: What is a super app and why Tata Group built it?

“Our aim is to ensure that Neu becomes a super app which simplifies the life of every consumer from a product, services and financial needs point of view. And for that the offerings may come from the Tata table or it may come from outside,” N Chandrasekaran said. Also Read - Tata Neu super app to launch on April 7: Here’s what we know so far

Tata-owned brands such as BigBasket, 1mg, Croma, AirAsia, Tata Cliq, Westside, among others are available on the super app. Since its launch, the app has been downloaded by over 2.2 million consumers and the transaction have been “quite high, the company claims.

Addressing reporters, Chandrasekaran also said, “Today, there is no solution developed with the Indian consumer in mind. We have brought all our consumer brands in a single platform. It has brought in a lot of synergy for the group and massively expanded the value proposition for the Indian consumer.”

Chandrasekaran also said that the evolution of the TataNeu app would be determined by consumers and not by contracts.

Tata Neu is also offering its own UPI-based payment service and Neu digital wallet. The Tata UPI address can be used to pay to various merchants by just scanning QR codes.

While some products are being offered on discounted prices, the main benefit can be accrued by using the New Coins. The app will be rewarding users for every transaction made on the platform. You will get a minimum five percent of NeuCoins if you shop on Tata Neu. Each NeuCoin will be equal to Re 1.

Published Date: April 15, 2022 2:41 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 2:41 PM IST

