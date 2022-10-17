Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers

Tata Play is expanding the reach of its OTT (over-the-top) service app dubbed as Tata Play Binge to more users. The app was launched on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store last year. At the time of launch, it was available only to Tata Play subscribers. Now, a new report says that Tata Play has expanded the availability of the app to non-DTH subscribers as well. Also Read - How to check your Amazon Gift balance and possibly add a new gift card

This move will enable interested to subscribe to the Tata Play Binge app subscription plans in a bid to gain access to a host of OTT services including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Voot Select, Hungama, HoiChoi and more without needing a DTH subscription. It will also enable Tata Play to expand beyond its DTH userbase and venture on to the OTT space. Also Read - Amazon will launch own satellite internet service next year to take on Elon Musk's Starlink

According to a report by the Economic Times, interested people can pick any one of the five subscription plans ranging between Rs 59 and Rs 299 to get access to the content offered by Tata Play Binge app. Rs 59, Rs 99, Rs 175 and Rs 299. Of these Rs 59 and Rs 99 are mobile only plans while plans worth Rs 175 and Rs 299 can also be accessed on connected devices. Also Read - How to create a deal alert on Amazon app to get your favourite product at a discounted price

Here is a detailed breakup of all the features that these plans offer:

Tata Play Binge Rs 59 plan

The Rs 59 Tata Play Binge plan has three variants — MX Starter, Zee5 starter and Voot starter. All these plans offer access to five OTT apps in mobile app and on web. It also offers access to Amazon Prime Video. However, subscribers will have to pay extra charges for the Prime Video subscription.

Tata Play Binge Rs 99 plan

The Rs 59 Tata Play Binge plan, on the other hand, is available in Mini 1 and Mini 1 configurations and it offers access to a total of eight OTT apps in mobile app and on web. It also offers access to Amazon Prime Video app to subscribers at additional charges.

Tata Play Binge Rs 175 plan

The Rs 175 Tata Play Binge plan offers access to 14 OTT apps in mobile app, and on web, Amazon Fire TV and Tata Binge+ DTH service. In addition to this, subscribe will also get access to Amazon Prime Video at applicable charges. Subscribers can also opt for Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Play Edition at no additional cost.

Tata Play Binge Rs 299 plan

Lastly, the Rs 200 Tata Play Binge Rs 299 plan offers access to a total of 16 OTT apps in mobile app and on web, Amazon Fire TV and Tata Binge+ DTH connection. It also offers access to Amazon Prime Video at additional charges and SunNxt on TV. Subscribers will also be able to opt for Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Play Edition at no extra cost.