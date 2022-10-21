comscore Taylor Swift's Midnights release seemingly causes Spotify to crash
Taylor Swift's Midnights release seemingly causes Spotify to crash

Taylor Swift just released her latest album Midnights after a long countdown on Spotify. However, the anticipation turned into a nightmare for some users. Several Spotify users reported their app on b

Taylor Swift just released her latest album Midnights after a long countdown on Spotify. However, the anticipation turned into a nightmare for some users. Several Spotify users reported their app on both Android and iOS crashed repeatedly, throwing them out of their accounts. Some users said their Spotify app did not log them out but stopped working, saying there was an apparent internet connection issue even when the internet was available. According to Downdetector.com, Spotify saw a massive outage across the world, with reports peaking over 9,000 in India. Also Read - Facebook update: Groups get reels, profiles, ability to share event as Insta story and more

Developing… Also Read - Jio True 5G launch expected on Diwali: Here's how to get invite for welcome offer

Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google in Android antitrust case
