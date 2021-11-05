comscore Telegram brings new features for users: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Telegram 8.2 update introduces high-speed scrolling, Date Bar, Admin Control and more
News

Telegram 8.2 update introduces high-speed scrolling, Date Bar, Admin Control and more

Apps

Telegram has released a new date bar that will appear on the side of the page that will allow users to drag up and scroll down through the shared media faster. To find a particular media file quicker, the messaging platform has also added a calendar interface for shared media.

telegram-1200

Telegram’s latest update has introduced new features for its users including shared media with high-speed scrolling, a calendar view, an admin approval setting for invite links, global chat themes for the entire iOS app, and more. The messaging platform has also rolled out interactive emojis that will give a full-screen effect for private chats. These emojis include 👻 👎 🤮 😂 💸 or 🎃.

For iOS users, Telegram will now show transit time for shared locations. Users can simply tap on the shared location to pull the map of the surrounding area that will show transit time to get there by foot, car or public transport. The iOS users will get 8 new themes for the app. These themes will come with a Night and Day mode, colourful animation background and gradient message bubbles. Additionally, the text you type in the message bar will automatically convert into a caption when you attach a media file. The platform will also allow the iOS users to add text from a computer and then attach an image and send it from the iPhone.

Settings on iOS have also been revamped with streamlined notifications and sticker settings to match the style of iOS 15. The Device category now shows a better overview of active sessions with new icons.

As mentioned earlier, Telegram has released a new date bar that will appear on the side of the page that will allow users to drag up and scroll down through the shared media faster. To find a particular media file quicker, the messaging platform has also added a calendar interface for shared media. It will allow users to jump to a specific time to see media files from that date. Users will also have an option to filter the shared media to only show photos, videos or both.

Telegram Group admins will now have a preview option. Users can create a group invite link for chats but due to the new “Request Admin Approval” setting, admins will control who can join and see the chats.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 5, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram will again start supporting Twitter Card previews
Apps
Instagram will again start supporting Twitter Card previews
Telegram brings new features for users: All you need to know

Apps

Telegram brings new features for users: All you need to know

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Apps

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

Telegram brings new features for users: All you need to know

Apps

Telegram brings new features for users: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस महीने पा सकते हैं ये 5 शानदार इमोट, गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

JioPhone Next की सेल शुरू: जानें EMI प्लान्स, रजिस्ट्रेशन का तरीका और बाकी डिटेल्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes November 4: नवंबर के ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, देखें लिस्ट

Free Fire में आज (4 नवंबर) फ्री मिल रहा Magic Cube, जानें तरीका

कैसे मिलेगा Dragon Spy Bundle और गन स्किन, मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands
Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Reviews

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style
News
This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale
This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Apps

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers