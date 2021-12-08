comscore Telegram 8.3 brings text recognition on iOS, global chat theme on Android smartphones
Telegram 8.3 brings text recognition on iOS, global chat theme on Android

Telegram has also rolled out more formatting options for media captions and a redesigned Contact Info page on iOS

Telegram has rolled out new features such as text recognition on iOS, global chat theme on Android, anonymous posting in public groups and the ability to delete messages by groups on its platform.

Telegram rolled out a host of new features on its platform last month. The list includes features such as calendar view for shared media, join requests for groups and channels, and transit times for shared locations on iOS to name a few. Today the messaging app rolled out another update that brings more features such as text recognition on iOS, global chat theme on Android, anonymous posting in public groups and the ability to delete messages by groups on its platform. In addition to this, Telegram has also rolled out more formatting options for media captions and a redesigned Contact Info page on iOS. So, here are all the features coming to Telegram: Also Read - How to clear cookies, cache on Android in simple steps

Delete message by date

Telegram is giving its users more control over their messages. With its latest update, Telegram is letting users delete their old messages based on date. Users can either choose to clear their chat history from a specific date or a date range in their one-on-one chats. Telegram users can choose the date range by tapping the date bar that will pop up as they scroll through the chat and then choosing which days to clear. Also Read - Google Android 12 for TV rolling out with some much-needed features: Check details

Managing connected devices

Just like WhatsApp, Telegram can also be accessed from multiple connected devices. With the Telegram 8.3 update, the messaging app is bringing a new button that will enable users to link a desktop and log out of all inactive devices automatically. Users can tap any device in the list to get more information on it and toggle on or off to let it accept calls or new Secret Chats. Also Read - Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe

Anonymous posting in public groups

This feature lets users post messages in public groups anonymously by masking an individual user as a channel. Telegram users can tap the profile picture next to the message bar and then choose a channel of their choice. Once they do so, the message that they send will appear with the name and photo of the channel rather than a personal account.

Responses to join requests

Another feature coming to Telegram gives users more clarity on who is responding to their request to join a group. Telegram, in a blog post, said that when a user requests to join a group or a channel and its admin responds to them with a message, users will be able to see which community they are from at the top of the chat.

Global chat themes

Telegram rolled out global chat themes on iOS last month. With its latest update, it is bringing the same to its Android-based app. Telegram’s Android users will now have access to eight themes that the messaging app introduced back in September. They will be able to customise it further by tweaking the colours and patterns and picking day or night mode for the same.

Text recognition

Apple brought a text recognition feature on its iPhones with iOS 15. Now, Telegram is rolling out support for the same in its iOS-based app. The company today announced that Live Text is enabled for photos in Telegram chats. With this update, Telegram users will be able to select, copy and search text in an image easily. This feature is available for iPhones running on iOS 13 and above.

Formatting text in media caption

Another feature that Telegram is rolling out exclusively for iOS users is the ability to format text in media captions. With Telegram 8.3 update, iPhone users will be able to use all text formatting options in media captions and text links.

Redesigned Contact Info

Lastly, the company has rolled out a redesigned Contact Info page on its iOS-based app. The redesigned Contact Info page looks similar to the contact info page in iOS 15.

Published Date: December 8, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 10:25 AM IST

