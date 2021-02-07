comscore Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in Jan
News

Telegram leaves WhatsApp behind, becomes most downloaded app in Jan

Apps

WhatsApp recently came up with new privacy policies due to the app has been facing scrutiny, making rivals like Telegram and Signal more popular.

telegram app

Telegram seems to be gaining numbers in terms of popularity as the messaging app has now become the most-downloaded app globally in January 2021. This information comes in from a recent report by Sensor Tower. The maximum number of downloads comes from India, where the Telegram ship is sailing quite well. Also Read - Beware! Fake WhatsApp for iPhone users was used to hack targets

The data also reveals that Telegram has left behind WhatsApp, which has now slipped to the fifth position. Here’s a look at what all the new report reveals. Also Read - Change these WhatsApp settings right now to keep your account secure

Telegram wins over people in India

The report suggests that Telegram has attained a total of 63 million installs and India contributes to 24 percent of the total downloads. This shows how people have started loving the app in the country. This is followed by Indonesia with 10 percent of the total downloads. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 10 price cut in India, Poco M3 and Samsung Galaxy M02 launched

Telegram’s popularity is further ensured as it has grown 3.8 times in terms of downloads since January last year.

The second position is taken by TikTok, which by the way, is still banned in India. So, Indians don’t contribute over here. Signal is placed on the third spot, which shows that the messaging app’s popularity is also gaining momentum. Fourth place is taken by Facebook, but what’s (not) surprising is that WhatsApp is now in the fifth position. This is slightly worrisome for the app as it has slid from the third place, which it held in December 2020.

WhatsApp’s diminishing position is attributed to the recently-updated privacy policies, which clearly reveals privacy infringement. For this, the app has been under the negative limelight and people, specifically in India, are looking at alternatives, which they have found in Telegram and Signal.

Although, time and again WhatsApp has ensured that it won’t hinder users’priavcy, the aforementioned hints at its downhill journey. Thismake s us worry that WhatsApp’s whole fame and userbase could be severely affected if it doesn’t do anything to rectify the mess it created.

Other apps in the list include Instagram in the sixth place, Zoom in the seventh place, MX TakaTak in the eighth place, Snapchat in the ninth place, and Facebook Messenger in the tenth place.

  Published Date: February 7, 2021 1:04 PM IST

Best Sellers