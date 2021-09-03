Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released brings in multiple highly requested features

Telegram has released a new update for its Desktop app for Windows 10, bringing the app to version 8.0. The latest update brings in a number of features that have been requested by users for some time now. These features include the ability to see the number of unread comments when opening the channel’s comments, the ability to share your screen with an unlimited number of viewers and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update has to offer. Also Read - Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update: New features

One of the major features that are being made available is the ability to broadcast video and to share the display to an unlimited number of viewers. To use this new feature, users can simply click on the Live Stream button in the title bar of a community where they are an admin.

The next feature being introduced is Flexible Forwarding, which will allow users to customise forwarded messages. They will be allowed to click on the 'Forward Message' label above the input field to change how messages will be sent. They can even decide to hide or show the original sender's name. Lastly, with this feature, they can also remove or keep the captions from media messages.

The next feature is an Unread Comment Counter, which allows the users to see the number of unread comments there are when opening a Telegram channel’s comments.

To get all of these new features, you can simply update the Telegram Desktop app from within the app or the Windows Store.