Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many

We expect the issue to have been caused due to some technical glitch like DNS configuration, IP modifications and more. However, we cannot say for sure as the company has not released any statement regarding this.

Telegram is one of the most popular instant messaging apps after Meta owned WhatsApp. The major instant messaging platform is currently facing a downtime, with its services not working for a large number of users across the world. Also Read - After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

According to website tracking service DownDetector, Telegram has been facing an outage from around 7:39 PM IST. Currently, there are over 4,000 reports of the service being down filed on the platform. 47 percent of the reports suggest having a problem with the app, 35 percent have reported a server connection issue, and 19 percent of the reports suggest that there are problems with the website. Also Read - Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

We expect the issue to have been caused due to some technical glitch like DNS configuration, IP modifications and more. However, we cannot say for sure as the company has not released any statement regarding this. Also Read - Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more: Here's how to use it

Many users have even taken to Twitter to report about the outage.

According to tweets and down detector service, the outage seems to have affected a number of countries including Indonesia, India, Australia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, and more. We expect the company to already be working on a fix for the issue.

(The story is currently developing.)

  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 9:00 PM IST

Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many
Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many
