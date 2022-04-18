Top features coming to Telegram this month

Telegram last month rolled out a host of new features to its messaging platform. The list at the time included a download manager, new attachment menu, phone number links and the option to live stream with other apps among others. Now, the company has announced another update that brings a host of new features including mute durations, more animated emojis, and improved message translations among other things. Also Read - WhatsApp Communities feature announced: A Group for WhatsApp Groups

So, here are all the new features coming to Telegram this month:

Custom Notification Sounds

This feature enables users to turn any sound into a notification tone, which can be used for creating custom alerts within the app. Users can use audio files and voice messages under five seconds up to 300KB in size for the purpose. Users can access sounds on all of their devices via Settings > Notifications and Sounds.

Custom Mute Durations

Telegram has also added the ability to pause notifications for a specific duration. Users can choose from a variety of options including one hour, 2 hours, one week, two weeks, three months and so on. Telegram says that each chat has a streamlined menu for modifying alerts. Users can choose Disable Sound to receive notifications silently, or one of the Mute options to turn off notifications completely.

New auto-delete menu in Profiles

Telegram has also simplified the journey to enable auto-delete message option in individual profiles. The feature now supports a variety of options including two days, three weeks, and four months among others. To enable the Auto-Delete feature, users need to tap the three dots in the chat’s info page.

Reply to forwarded messages

With its latest update, Telegram is including reply previews when users forward a message to other chats. This, in turn, gives other users more context into the conversation that other users are having.

Improved message translation

Telegram has also updated the message translation on iOS. The feature now supports message translation from more languages including Ukrainian.

Improved PiP mode

Additionally, the company has made improvements to the picture-in-picture mode on its platform. With the latest update to its Android app, Telegram has added new gestures – pinch to change its size and tap X to quickly close – to its PiP mode.

More animated emojis

Lastly, the company has also added new animated emojis to its platform. The list includes pizza, burger, french fries, donut, cookies, pie and pancakes among others.