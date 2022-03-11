Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new

Telegram today rolled out a major update to its platform. The update brings a host of new features to its platform, which includes a download manager, a new attachment menu, a redesign login flow, support for live broadcasts via other apps and phone number links among other things. Also Read - How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Here are all the features coming to Telegram:

Download manager

Telegram already enables users to share files of up to 2GB of storage space from any device. The company said that now users will see a new icon in the Search bar while the files are downloading. This icon will give users the access to a download manager wherein they will be able to see all the files that are being downloaded at the moment. Here, users will not see the progress of download of each file but they will also be able to prioritise the file that they want to download among other things.

New attachment menu

Telegram users will also get a new menu that will enable them to select and send multiple files easily. The menu can be accessed by tapping ‘… selected’ at the top of the panel to preview how the album in the chat will look like when it is sent. Here users will also be able to rearrange or remove the selected media. Telegram said that it has completely redesigned the Attachment Menu on iOS so that it resembles the one in the company’s Android app. The company also said that the updated Files tab will show recently sent files and let users search for them by name.

Semi transparent Android interface

Telegram is taking its Android app a step closer to its iOS by introducing a subtle transparency effect in panels and headers in the transparency mode.

Redesigned login flow

The company has also redesigned login flow for its Android and macOS-based app. Details shared by the company show that the digits from users’ login code will slide into place on Android. On macOS, matrix code will fall in the QR Code login screen, which will be followed by the white duck, Neo.

Phone number links

Furthermore, Telegram said that now users will be able to create a unique name for their profiles via the Settings page. This unique username can be used by other people on the platform to contact them via Search or their ‘t.me/username’ without sharing their phone numbers.

“Naturally, the link will only work if your privacy settings let others find you by your phone number,” Telegram wrote in a blog post.

Live streaming with other apps

Telegram already supports live streaming with unlimited people. Today, the company announced that with this update, users will be able to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster and add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease.

To use this feature, users will have to tap the ‘Start With’ button and enter the information found there into their streaming tool.

New t.me pages

Lastly, the company has introduced t.me links on its platform that will enable users to preview profiles, posts or entire public channels in their browser, even if they haven’t signed up for Telegram yet.