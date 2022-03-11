comscore Telegram gets a major update: Here’s what’s new
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Telegram gets download manager, new live streaming with other apps and more
News

Telegram gets download manager, new live streaming with other apps and more

Apps

The Telegram update brings a host of new features including a download manager, a new attachment menu and support for live broadcasts via other apps among others.

Telegram

Image: Telegram

Telegram today rolled out a major update to its platform. The update brings a host of new features to its platform, which includes a download manager, a new attachment menu, a redesign login flow, support for live broadcasts via other apps and phone number links among other things. Also Read - How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Here are all the features coming to Telegram: Also Read - Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Download manager

Telegram already enables users to share files of up to 2GB of storage space from any device. The company said that now users will see a new icon in the Search bar while the files are downloading. This icon will give users the access to a download manager wherein they will be able to see all the files that are being downloaded at the moment. Here, users will not see the progress of download of each file but they will also be able to prioritise the file that they want to download among other things. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

New attachment menu

Telegram users will also get a new menu that will enable them to select and send multiple files easily. The menu can be accessed by tapping ‘… selected’ at the top of the panel to preview how the album in the chat will look like when it is sent. Here users will also be able to rearrange or remove the selected media. Telegram said that it has completely redesigned the Attachment Menu on iOS so that it resembles the one in the company’s Android app. The company also said that the updated Files tab will show recently sent files and let users search for them by name.

Semi transparent Android interface

Telegram is taking its Android app a step closer to its iOS by introducing a subtle transparency effect in panels and headers in the transparency mode.

Redesigned login flow

The company has also redesigned login flow for its Android and macOS-based app. Details shared by the company show that the digits from users’ login code will slide into place on Android. On macOS, matrix code will fall in the QR Code login screen, which will be followed by the white duck, Neo.

Phone number links

Furthermore, Telegram said that now users will be able to create a unique name for their profiles via the Settings page. This unique username can be used by other people on the platform to contact them via Search or their ‘t.me/username’ without sharing their phone numbers.

“Naturally, the link will only work if your privacy settings let others find you by your phone number,” Telegram wrote in a blog post.

Live streaming with other apps

Telegram already supports live streaming with unlimited people. Today, the company announced that with this update, users will be able to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster and add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease.

To use this feature, users will have to tap the ‘Start With’ button and enter the information found there into their streaming tool.

New t.me pages

Lastly, the company has introduced t.me links on its platform that will enable users to preview profiles, posts or entire public channels in their browser, even if they haven’t signed up for Telegram yet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2022 10:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new
Apps
Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new
How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Features

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Opinions

Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Laptops

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new

Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Related Topics

Related Stories

Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new

Apps

Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new
How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Features

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone

News

Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone
Android 12 smartphones impacted by major flaw: Check if your phone is too

How To

Android 12 smartphones impacted by major flaw: Check if your phone is too

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट (BMOC) इस महीने होगा शुरू, 14 मार्च से खुलेंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन; जानें डिटेल

Vivo Holi Offer: Vivo V23 पर 3500 रुपये का कैशबैक ऑफर, जानें कहां मिलेगी डील

BGMI के सबसे खतरनाक राइफल्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धमाकेदार जीत

Truke Horizon W20 स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज पर 10 दिन तक करें इस्तेमाल

WhatsApp कॉलिंग में कम खर्च होगा आपका मोबाइल डेटा, अपनाएं ये आसान ट्रिक

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new
Apps
Telegram gets a major update: Here s what s new
Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features

News

Google Apps Exciting new Update and Features
Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Laptops

Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do
Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers

News

Paytm Payments Bank banned from onboarding new customers
Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Apps

Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers