comscore Telegram is the latest to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Telegram introduces Voice Chats 2.0, Clubhouse-like voice chats for all
News

Telegram introduces Voice Chats 2.0, Clubhouse-like voice chats for all

Apps

Telegram has introduced the new Voice Chats 2.0, which will allow people to have voice chats, much like it is done on Clubhouse. Read on to know more about it.

Telegram

Telegram, which rose to immense popularity after the controversial WhatsApp privacy policies, has received a new update and introduced a new Voice Chats 2.0 feature for all. The functionality was previously limited to Telegram groups and has now reached ‘unlimited participants,’ to focus more on audio-based communication Also Read - Clubhouse brings creator accelerator program, new features in the platform: Get Details

Voice Chats 2.0 is nothing but a clone of what Clubhouse (another popular app) has to offer: the ability to conduct live, voice-based conversations. The ability also comes with a number of added abilities for easy audio sessions. Here’s a look at them. Also Read - Instagram could soon bring a Clubhouse clone after Twitter, because why not

Telegram will allow for voice-based chats for all

Telegram users will be able to host Channels for verbal communication. The Channel admins and public groups will be able to do this for millions of people. Voice Chats can be started by heading a particular group of a Channel (you need to be an admin for this)> selecting the three-dotted menu> and tapping for the Start a Voice Chat option. Also Read - Clubhouse will be soon available for Android users, confirms co-founder

The voice-based chats can also be recorded to keep a record of an important session or conversation. The saved chats will be added to the Saved Messages section and can be sent to those who didn’t get to attend the chats.

telegram voice chats feature

Image: Telegram

Another new Telegram feature, which is pretty much like Clubhouse and even seen on video-calling platforms, is Raise Hand that will allow you to solve your queries during a live session when they are put on mute. Admins will also be able to see the bio of the people who have raised their hands so that they can have a conversation with them.

Admins of the Channels and public groups can also create links so that people attending the modern-day podcasts by simply clicking on them. Separate links for speakers and listeners can also be made to streamline things.

Additionally, celebrities can join in the chats through their public channels to maintain privacy. The Voice Chats 2.0 is available for both Android and iOS users.

Extra Telegram features

Telegram has also got some additional features to make the user experience better. People can now cancel the forwarded messages (if you have sent them by mistake) and can even change the recipient if you want.

Voice messages can now be heard from where they were left to provide all the convenience to the users. To recall, this feature was earlier limited to long audio and video messages.

Additionally, Android users can now decide which action will be performed (archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read) upon swiping left. iOS users already have all these functions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2021 3:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Apps
Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

Apps

Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

Google to help you download apps faster without taking a toll on your phone

News

Google to help you download apps faster without taking a toll on your phone

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

Google to help you download apps faster without taking a toll on your phone

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Related Topics

Related Stories

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature

Apps

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Clubhouse brings accelerator program for creators, new features in the platform

Apps

Clubhouse brings accelerator program for creators, new features in the platform
Now, Instagram expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone

News

Now, Instagram expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone
Twitter testing Spaces for Android; ahead of March launch

Apps

Twitter testing Spaces for Android; ahead of March launch
Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

Apps

Clubhouse Android app to launch soon; reveals co-founder

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय ब्रांड Lava ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते टेबलेट, स्टूडेंट्स को ऑनलाइन क्लासेज करने में मिलेगी मदद

फ्री में देखना चाहते हैं भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच का फाइनल T20 मैच? लें Airtel और Jio के ये प्रीपेड प्लान्स

पहली सेल में खूब बिका 48MP कैमरे वाला Samsung Galaxy M12, मिलते हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus Watch के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, Galaxy Watch को करेगा कम्पीट

अब बच्चों को मिलेगा खुद का Instagram, Facebook कर रहा है तैयारी

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Apps
Telegram is the latest app to copy Clubhouse with its Voice Chats 2.0 feature
Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist

Apps

Twitter to finally add this feature we have been longing for, but with a twist
Google to help you download apps faster without taking a toll on your phone

News

Google to help you download apps faster without taking a toll on your phone
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers