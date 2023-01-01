comscore Telegram introduces new features including new drawing, text tools, zero storage use and more
News

Telegram rolls out new updates with drawing tools, zero storage use, more

Apps

Telegram's "Profile picture for your contacts" feature will allow users to choose a picture for their contact, which only they will see on their profile.

Highlights

  • With a "zero storage usage" update, users can add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels.
  With a "zero storage usage" update, users can add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels.
  • Open a contact's Profile then Edit, then choose 'Set Photo fora' or 'Suggest Photo fora', to suggest a profile picture for your contact.
Untitled design - 2023-01-01T115158.606

Image: Telegram Messenger

Telegram Messenger has launched major updates to its application with features like new drawing and text tools, zero storage use, a profile picture for your contacts, and more. Within the “drawing and text tool”, it introduced a new blur tool to redact sensitive data (or photobombers) — and 5 high-precision ways to choose colours, including the Eyedropper tool. Also Read - Telegram hacks: How to sign up without a SIM card

Telegram introduces new features

When adding text to photos or videos, users can now change its size, font, and background. Also Read - Now you can now sign up for Telegram without a SIM card: Check details

To quickly add shapes like rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles, tap the “+” button. Also Read - How to gift Telegram Premium to your friends and family

Telegram supports spoiler formatting to hide any text in messages, but now with “hidden media” users can also cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image.

With a “zero storage usage” update, users can add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels — with exceptions for specific chats, also new pie charts will help visualise what’s taking up space, and dedicated tabs for Media, Files and Music let you clear the largest items in just a few taps.

"Profile picture for your contacts" will allow users to choose a picture for their contact, which only they will see on their profile.

Open a contact’s Profile then Edit, then choose ‘Set Photo fora’ or ‘Suggest Photo fora’, to suggest a profile picture for your contact.

However, if a user only allows certain users to see their profile photos, then they can set a “public profile picture” for everyone else.

This update also lets you achieve ultimate profile picture privacy. You can set visibility to ‘Nobody’ and add some users or groups as exceptions, said the company.

These settings are available in Settings then Privacy and Security, and then Profile Photo.

  • Published Date: January 1, 2023 12:18 PM IST
