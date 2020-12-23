comscore Telegram gets group voice chat feature like Discord | BGR India
News

Telegram now lets you chat constantly within groups; here's how

Apps

Telegram has added a new group voice chats feature to allow its users to hop in and out voice chats whenever they want, similar to Discord.

Telegram group voice chats

(Image: Telegram)

Telegram is currently rolling out a new group voice chats feature, which will work in a similar fashion to Discord rooms. It will allow people to speak live with friends or family who are a part of a Telegram group, without the need to start a group voice call. Also Read - Siri can now read & reply to Telegram messages for iPhone & iPad users

Group admins will have to activate the new feature manually from the group settings. However, after it has been activated, all of the group members will be able to dip in and out of voice chats anytime they want, just like Discord room chats. Members can hop in and out of these voice chats, by simply tapping the voice chat option on the top of the group page. For Telegram users on Windows and Mac, they will get a push-to-talk key for voice chats to control their microphone input. Also Read - Telegram update brings channel comments, anonymous admins and search filters

Android users will also get a voice chat overlay, which will showcase who’s talking at the moment. It will also allow the user to operate their microphone and mute themselves when the app is running in the background. Also Read - How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

The company has announced that this feature will support “a few thousand participants” at a time. This means that even bigger groups can have this feature enabled.

The company has also announced that it will soon be adding video and screen sharing features to the voice chat feature. However, it has not revealed the exact date at when these updates will be made available.

Apart from this, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has revealed that the instant messaging service is nearing 500 million users. And that now, it is looking to monetize its platform with ads. He states that these ads will be user-friendly, will respect privacy and allow the company to cover the costs of servers and traffic.

  Published Date: December 23, 2020 6:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 23, 2020 6:46 PM IST

