Here s how much Telegram Premium costs in India

Telegram, earlier this week, announced the launch of Telegram Premium, which is the paid tier of the messaging app. This new service brings in a host of new features over the conventional app. The list includes features such as 4GB upload limit, ability to follow up to 1,000 channels, voice-to-text conversion, and new stickers and reactions among others. Telegram Premium is available in India at a monthly subscription price of Rs 469. Also Read - Telegram announces Telegram Premium: Here are the top features coming to it

Overall, the service will cost Rs 5,628 annually to the user. Also Read - Telegram reaches 700 MAUs, launches Telegram Premium

How to access Telegram Premium on your smartphone

Telegram has started rolling out the update that brings Telegram Premium to all its users across the globe. If you are accessing Telegram via an iPhone, you can download Telegram version 8.8 on your device via Apple’s App Store to get this update. Android users, on the other hand, will have to wait a little longer as the update is not available on Google’s Play Store yet. Also Read - Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticises Apple for ‘intentionally crippling’ web apps on iOS

Once you have update the app. Just follow these steps to access Telegram Premium on your smartphone:

Step 1: Open Telegram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Settings tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap the Telegram Premium option.

Step 4: Now tap the ‘Subscribe for Rs 469.00 / month’ option.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the Subscribe button.

Step 6: Make the payment and you are good to go.

Telegram Premium features

As mentioned before, Telegram Premium brings in a host of new features to the service that are not available in the regular app. Here are some of the features that Telegram Premium offers to the subscribers:

— Ability to upload files up to 4GB in size. For the regular app, this size is restricted to 2GB.

— Ability to follow up to 1,000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers.

— Ability to convert voice messages into text.

— Unique stickers and reactions.

— Ability to change the default chat folder so the app always opens on a custom folder.

— Ability to set animated profile picture.

— Premium badges to help identify Premium users from regular Telegram users.

— No adds and join requests for public groups among others.