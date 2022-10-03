Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here

Telegram launched its subscription-based service, Telegram Premium globally earlier this year. At the time, Telegram Premium was introduced at a monthly subscription price of Rs 469, which totaled to Rs 5,628 per year. Now, just three months later, the company has slashed the price of its Telegram Premium plan in India. The service now costs Rs 179 per month, which totals to Rs 2,148 a year. Also Read - Telegram brings new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, and more: Check details

The company is informing users about the updated prices via a message from the official Telegram handle within the app. " Telegram Premium is now available in your country at a discount," the message says. It is accompanied by a Learn More button. Tapping this button takes users to the Telegram Premium page, which informs users about the top benefits of using the service. The list includes features such as access to up to 1,000 channels, 20 folders, 10 pins, 20 public links, four accounts, animated emojis, up to 4GB upload size, faster download speed, ability to read the transcript of any incoming voice message, premium stickers, ad-free content, a profile badge and animated profile pictures among others. In addition to this, the Telegram Premium page informs users about the revised pricing of Telegram Premium in India, which now stands at Rs 179 per month.

Meanwhile, if you want to get access to the benefits offered by Telegram Premium, here's what you need to do:

How to subscribe to Telegram Premium in India

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Telegram app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open Telegram app on your smartphone.

Step 3: Tap the Settings tab at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom and tap the Telegram Premium option.

Step 5: Now tap the ‘Subscribe for Rs 179.00 / month’ option.

Step 6: Confirm your selection by tapping the Subscribe button.

Step 7: Make the payment and you are good to go.

It is worth noting that India is one of the biggest markets for Telegram. The country, as per a report by TechCrunch, has around 120 million monthly active users. It is second only to WhatsApp in India that has a little over half a billion monthly active users in the country. And so, it makes sense for the messaging app to make its premium features accessible to more users in the country.