comscore Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Telegram Premium Subscription Price Reduced In India Heres How Much It Costs Now
News

Telegram Premium subscription price reduced in India: Here’s how much it costs now

Apps

Now, just three months later, the company has slashed the price of its Telegram Premium plan in India. The service now costs Rs 179 per month.

Highlights

  • Telegram has slashed prices for Telegram Premium in India.
  • Telegram Premium was launched in India at Rs 469 per month in India.
  • Now, Telegram Premium costs Rs 179 per month in India.
Telegram Premium

Image: Telegram

Telegram launched its subscription-based service, Telegram Premium globally earlier this year. At the time, Telegram Premium was introduced at a monthly subscription price of Rs 469, which totaled to Rs 5,628 per year. Now, just three months later, the company has slashed the price of its Telegram Premium plan in India. The service now costs Rs 179 per month, which totals to Rs 2,148 a year. Also Read - Telegram brings new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, and more: Check details

The company is informing users about the updated prices via a message from the official Telegram handle within the app. ” Telegram Premium is now available in your country at a discount,” the message says. It is accompanied by a Learn More button. Tapping this button takes users to the Telegram Premium page, which informs users about the top benefits of using the service. The list includes features such as access to up to 1,000 channels, 20 folders, 10 pins, 20 public links, four accounts, animated emojis, up to 4GB upload size, faster download speed, ability to read the transcript of any incoming voice message, premium stickers, ad-free content, a profile badge and animated profile pictures among others. In addition to this, the Telegram Premium page informs users about the revised pricing of Telegram Premium in India, which now stands at Rs 179 per month. Also Read - Telegram rolls out interactive emojis, animated emojis, Premium gifting to Android, iOS app

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Meanwhile, if you want to get access to the benefits offered by Telegram Premium, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Telegram Premium subscription explained

How to subscribe to Telegram Premium in India

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Telegram app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open Telegram app on your smartphone.

Step 3: Tap the Settings tab at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom and tap the Telegram Premium option.

Step 5: Now tap the ‘Subscribe for Rs 179.00 / month’ option.

Step 6: Confirm your selection by tapping the Subscribe button.

Step 7: Make the payment and you are good to go.

It is worth noting that India is one of the biggest markets for Telegram. The country, as per a report by TechCrunch, has around 120 million monthly active users. It is second only to WhatsApp in India that has a little over half a billion monthly active users in the country. And so, it makes sense for the messaging app to make its premium features accessible to more users in the country.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 11:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: A contender for the WearOS crown
Reviews
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro review: A contender for the WearOS crown
Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister

Telecom

Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister

India to lead the world in 6G: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

India to lead the world in 6G: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000: Details here

News

Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000: Details here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, and more

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Telegram cuts Premium subscription fee in India: Check new price here

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Govt will set up 100 5G labs in India: Telecom Minister

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!