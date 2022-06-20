Telegram Premium launched: All you need to know

Telegram has announced that it has crossed the 700 million mark in terms of the monthly active users. In addition to this, the company announced the launch of Telegram Premium, which is a paid service by the company that offers users a host of additional features. Also Read - Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticises Apple for ‘intentionally crippling’ web apps on iOS

"As Telegram keeps growing at rocket speed, many users have expressed their will to support our team. Today we're launching Premium Telegram Premium – a subscription that lets you support Telegram's continued development and gives you access to exclusive additional features," Telegram wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

It is worth noting that the service was first announced by Telegram founder Pavel Durov via a post in his private Telegram channel. At the time, he had said that the only way to give users more demanding features was 'to make those raised limits a paid option.'

He had also said even though the company would work on providing better features to Premium users, all existing features of the app would remain free and that the company would keep developing new features for users who subscriber to the free tier of the app. “Moreover, even users who don’t subscribe to Telegram Premium will be able to enjoy some of its benefits: for example, they will be able to view extra-large documents, media and stickers sent by Premium users, or tap to add Premium reactions already pinned to a message to react in the same way,” he had said at the time.

True to his word, Telegram has said that while Telegram Premium subscribers will get access to premium features such as doubled limits, 4GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, and improved chat management among other things, non-premium users will also be able to enjoy some of the features offered by Telegram Premium. The features that will also be available to non-premium subscribers include the ability to download extra-large documents and view stickers sent by premium users. Additionally, non-premium subscribers will also get the ability to tap to increase counters on premium reactions.

As far as pricing is concerned, Telegram has revealed the pricing of Telegram premium yet. However, TechCrunch reports that the service could cost between $5 (Rs 390 approximately) and $6 (Rs 468 approximately).