Telegram to get the long awaited group video calls support in May

Telegram will soon get support for group video calls. As per the report from TechCrunch, the new feature along with web-based video conferencing support will arrive on the messaging platform in May. Also Read - Telegram introduces Payments 2.0, scheduled voice chats and more features

Notably, the Russia-based company initially planned to add the video call feature last year, but in never came to fruition. However, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has now announced that the company will add a ‘video dimension’ to voice chats next month. Durov made the announcement about the new feature’s launch date via his personal Telegram channel. Also Read - Telegram WebK and WebZ web apps launched: What's the difference?

“Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancelling, desktop and tablet support — everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed, and encryption,” Durov stated. Also Read - Here's how you can schedule voice chats on the latest Telegram beta

Telegram already has support for one-on-one video calls and group voice chats. While its rival WhatsApp, Zoom, Messenger Rooms already has the functionality, TechCrunch notes that Telegram likely delayed bringing the feature due to the priority of secured group video calling for users. To recall, the messaging platform offered end-to-end encryption on its one-on-one video calling last year. The report predicts that Telegram might implement a similar approach on group video calls as well.

That said, the cross messaging platform introduced two new Web apps — WebK and WebZ with animated stickers, chat folders, and dark mode this month. More recently, the instant messaging app received a major update that brought tons of features including mini-profiles for voice chats, Payments 2.0, and Voice Chats 2.0 a new feature that will let hosts and admins schedule a voice chat and with the countdown appearing at the top of the screen. Some new animations were also being rolled out for users on Android. Speaking of the upcoming feature, while the group video calls will come to the platform later than its due date, it will likely be helpful for many Telegram users who are stuck with work from home purgatory.