Telegram has released new features for Android, iOS users: Check details

Telegram update brings collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, Halloween stickers, more to the app

Telegram said that Apple took two weeks to review the update, which is why it was unable to release the update, which also includes Halloween emojis, to the users.

  • Telegram has released NFT-based Collectible Usernames on its platform.
  • Telegram has released new emoji packs and voice-to-text transcription for video messages for Premium users.
  • Telegram has also updated dark mode for iOS users.
Telegram has released a major update for its users. This update brings a host of new features such as topics in groups, collectible usernames, voice-to-text transcription for video messages, a redesigned dark mode for iOS app and new interactive emojis and emoji reactions among other things. The update also brings 12 new emoji packs to the app, which includes special emojis to celebrate Halloween. Also Read - WhatsApp gets Online Presence feature: How to use it

In its blog post, Telegram apologised for a delay in releasing the update to the users. The company said that Apple took two weeks to review the update, which is why it was unable to release the update, which also includes Halloween emojis, to the users. “We apologize that we weren’t able to celebrate Halloween on time this year, as Apple took two weeks to review the update,” the company wrote in the post. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Telegram has spoken about the delay in releasing updates on iOS owing to Apple’s lengthy review process. Last month, Telegram founder Pavel Durov, in a post on his official channel, said that Apple typically takes around two weeks to review an update, though it claims otherwise. He also said that some developers have to wait for up to a month for getting their update reviewed by the company. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

“Apple claims they review apps within 24 hours, but, in our experience, it takes at least 7-10 days for any meaningful product update to reach the App Store,” the Telegram founder had said in his post last month.

“My friends who run smaller apps tell me it’s even worse for them, as they have to wait more than a month just to ship bug fixes to their Apple users,” he had added.

As, the Telegram update arrives on Android and iOS, here’s everything new the company announced.

Top features coming to Telegram

Topics

Topics will be available within large groups with more than 200 members. This feature will allow users to chat over a particular topic with some members of the group. Telegram said that Topics will support their own shared media and notification settings. The company also said that later this year, it will introduce Topics for smaller groups as well.

Collectible Usernames

Telegram has also introduced Collectible Usernames on its platform. Collectible usernames will be available to users in addition to one basic username and they will be secured by TON blockchain. Telegram users will be able to buy and sell collectible or NFT-based usernames via a new platform by the company called Fragment.

“Collectible usernames work just like basic @usernames, they appear in Global Search results and have their own links that can be used outside of Telegram: username.t.me and t.me/username…Unlike basic usernames, collectible usernames can be less than five characters long,” Telegram wrote in a blog post.

Voice-to-text for video messages

Telegram, earlier this year, introduced the ability to transcript voice messages in its platform. Now, it is extending the same functionality to video messages. This feature is available only to Telegram Premium subscribers.

New emoji packs
Telegram has released a total of 12 emoji packs on its platform. The list includes pumpkin and ghost emojis. These emojis will be available only to Premium subscribers.

Redesigned dark mode on iOS

Telegram has also redesigned dark themes on iOS making colors more balanced with better blurring effects in chats and the chat lists.

Resizing text on Android

Telegram also said that changing text size in Chat Settings on Android now increases the size of all chat text, including link previews and reply headers.

Design improvement

The company also said that it has released a new animation to the part when users swipe left to reply. “Tapping a user’s phone number in their profile page will open a new menu with several call options. And for those brief moments when Telegram is loading messages in a group or channel, you’ll see new pulsing placeholders,” the company added.

New interactive emoji and reactions

Lastly, the update brings four new interactive emoji that play full-screen effects in individual chats along with three more reactions.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 11:06 AM IST
