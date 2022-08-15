comscore Telegram update: New Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, and more
Telegram brings new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, and more: Check details

Telegram Messenger has introduced a new update with new features. These new features include the Telegram Emoji Platform, animated emoji in messages and captions, custom emoji packs, the ability to give Telegram Premium as a gift, a new privacy setting for voice messages, and more. Also Read - Telegram rolls out interactive emojis, animated emojis, Premium gifting to Android, iOS app

Telegram recently introduced its premium services across the globe and in India. A premium Telegram account will provide access to exclusive additional features. Moreover, to further improve this experience, the app has introduced some premium features along with its regular app update. Also Read - Telegram CEO Pavel Durov blames Apple for delay in major update

Here’s a look at all the new Telegram features introduced in the latest update Also Read - How to transfer chats from WhatsApp to telegram

Gifting Telegram Premium

Premium users can now share their exclusive experience with friends, family and coworkers by sending them a prepaid subscription for 3, 6 or 12 months – at a discount.

Custom Animated Emoji

With this new open emoji platform, premium users can upload custom packs with different art styles and characters. Premium users can access 10 initial custom emoji packs, containing more than 500 Premium emoji. These new animated emojis can be included in the text of messages and media captions. Non-premium users can see all the custom emojis and also use them for free in their Saved Messages chat to try them out.

Interactive Custom Emoji

Telegram has also updated the custom emojis feature to include interactive emoji. Where, when sent in 1-on-1 chats – any user can tap to play synchronized, full-screen effects.

New Sticker, GIF and Emoji Panel on iOS

The new sticker panel launched in the latest update has a new look on iOS, with separate tabs for stickers, GIFs and emoji – just like on the Android, desktop and web apps. On all apps, the GIF section now has thousands of high-quality GIFs from users’ favorite movies and shows.

More Interactive Emoji

In this new update, users who love interactive emoji can now enjoy animated emoji that display a full-screen effect when tapped in a 1-on-1 chat. Premium users can use these emojis as reactions as well. Further, any user can increase the counters for exclusive reactions that were already added to a message by Premium subscribers.

  Published Date: August 15, 2022 3:36 PM IST

