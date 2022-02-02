Telegram has recently rolled out its 8.5 update that came with new features and bug fixes and improvements. The new features include new easy-to-make video stickers, better reactions with compact animations and extra emoji, a button to review unseen reactions, improved navigation between chats and more. The messaging app now has 5 new reaction emojis. Also Read - Telegram faces outage, stops working for many; back now

Telegram update: Video stickers, better reactions and more

As per the Telegram blog, the newly announced video stickers will allow users to create their own stickers from basic videos. "However, creating such stickers requires experience and specialized software such as Adobe Illustrator", adds the company blog.

For the unversed, message reactions were introduced on Telegram last month, and now, the messaging platform will allow users to show a bigger reaction by long pressing on any reaction. Telegram reveals that these reactions are synchronized and the recipient will see the animations in real-time. If a user has unseen reactions, they will see a new ♡ button in front of them in the chat list menu.

The update also brings new in-app navigation options. Users can simply hold the “Back” button to return to a specific chat. These chats include chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles and so on. As mentioned earlier, Telegram has also introduced 5 new reaction emojis in the latest update.

Telegram update: Bug Fixes, other improvements

As per the blog, Telegram has introduced a few bug fixes in this update. It has further its improved call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages, added an option to send silent messages from the sharing menu and so on. The Telegram blog reveals that iOS users will now see new animation when tapping on icons placed on the tab bar.

According to a statement by Telegram, “This update is already available for all iOS users and for everyone who downloaded Telegram for Android directly from telegram.org/android.”