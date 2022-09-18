comscore Telegram introduces custom emojis, redesigned reaction panel and more in latest update
Telegram said that premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis.

Telegram

Encrypted messaging app Telegram has announced that it is rolling out a new update that gives users more ways to use new emojis to express how they are feeling — with infinite reactions and emoji statuses. Also Read - Telegram brings new Emoji Platform, custom animated emoji, and more: Check details

The company said that premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis. To make choosing from thousands of emojis easier, they can now attach up to three reactions per message. Also Read - Telegram rolls out interactive emojis, animated emojis, Premium gifting to Android, iOS app

“All users now have access to dozens of reactions – including those that were previously only available with Telegram Premium,” the company said in a blogpost.

“To accommodate all the new emojis, we have redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The reactions you use frequently will show up at the top,” it added.

These changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats.

With the new update, group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups.

Now, the premium users can add an animated emoji status displayed next to their name — to quickly let everyone know how they are feeling or what they are doing.

“This custom status takes the place of your Premium Badge in the chat list, in your profile and in groups,” the company said.

Users can set one of seven standard statuses that change their colour to match different Telegram themes — or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji. Popular suggestions for working, sleeping, traveling and more will be shown at the top.

“Tap the premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to settings to change your status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration,” as per Telegram.

“Anyone can use Telegram’s open emoji platform to upload custom packs with unique art styles and characters for Telegram Premium users,” it added.

Users, who log out and log back in frequently, can now receive login codes through their email address or using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2022 5:01 PM IST
