Elon Musk mocks WhatsApp's new privacy policy, asks to use Signal

WhatsApp recently updated its terms of service and privacy policy and is sending in-app notification to users. The privacy policy reveals the kinds of data the messaging platform shares with its parent company. Amid the controversy over WhatsApp’s privacy policy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who becomes the richest man in the world, asks his followers to use Signal. Musk took to Twitter and said “Use Signal” Also Read - Signal adds photo blur feature for users

What is Signal? This is just another WhatsApp rival. Signal, developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC, is an end-to-end encrypted messaging service. Similar to Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Signal also allows one–to-one and group messages to friends and loved ones. The messaging platform also allows users to share files including photos, videos, voice notes, and more. Also Read - Twitter working on encrypted messaging feature: Report

developing story..