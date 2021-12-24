WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has been testing a lot of features lately. The cross messaging platform frequently updates its app to enhance user experience. One of the quirky features that may have gone unnoticed is the option to keep your name in invisible text. Technically you can’t skip the step to add your name, however, you can try this trick to hide your name or keep it blank for privacy purposes. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on new animated heart emojis for Android, iOS: Report

The process sounds simple, but how do get started? The steps are easy and you won’t have to wave a wand to make your name disappear. Here’s how to do it. Also Read - WhatsApp predicts tech trends of 2022: Multilingual chatbots, Digital payments and more

How to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp ideally doesn’t allow the user to keep their name section empty, but there are tricks that can help you do it. Here’s how- Also Read - WhatsApp to add indicators to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted

Step 1- First launch the Whatsapp app on your mobile and PC

Step 2: UP next, copy these two symbols: Symbols: ⇨ ຸ

Step 3- Then head to the settings option

Step 4- Tap on your current Whatsapp name and then on the pencil icon

Step 5- Now paste the characters that you have copied earlier

Step 6- Then remove the arrow symbol i.e. (⇨ ), and leave the other symbol (ຸ), select the OK button to change your name. Following this, your name will disappear on Whatsapp.

There’s another trick that you can try to hide your name. Here’s how-

Step 1: Copy this (⠀) and then head to WhatsApp

Step 2: Go to Settings, open your profile, and remove your name

Step 3: Then paste this (⠀) and hit the save option. Your friends will then see a blank space when they tap on your profile.

To note, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they won’t be able to see your name unless they have you added as a contact.