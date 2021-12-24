comscore WhatsApp tips and tricks: Here's how to make your name disappear from your profile
  • Home
  • Apps
  • These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
News

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

Apps

The Meta-owned app ideally doesn't allow a user to keep their name section empty, but there are two tricks that make the name invisible in WhatsApp profile.

WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has been testing a lot of features lately. The cross messaging platform frequently updates its app to enhance user experience. One of the quirky features that may have gone unnoticed is the option to keep your name in invisible text. Technically you can’t skip the step to add your name, however, you can try this trick to hide your name or keep it blank for privacy purposes. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on new animated heart emojis for Android, iOS: Report

The process sounds simple, but how do get started? The steps are easy and you won’t have to wave a wand to make your name disappear. Here’s how to do it. Also Read - WhatsApp predicts tech trends of 2022: Multilingual chatbots, Digital payments and more

How to make your name invisible on WhatsApp

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp ideally doesn’t allow the user to keep their name section empty, but there are tricks that can help you do it. Here’s how- Also Read - WhatsApp to add indicators to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted

Step 1- First launch the Whatsapp app on your mobile and PC

Step 2: UP next, copy these two symbols: Symbols: ⇨ ຸ

Step 3- Then head to the settings option

Step 4- Tap on your current Whatsapp name and then on the pencil icon

Step 5- Now paste the characters that you have copied earlier

Step 6- Then remove the arrow symbol i.e. (⇨ ), and leave the other symbol (ຸ), select the OK button to change your name. Following this, your name will disappear on Whatsapp.

There’s another trick that you can try to hide your name. Here’s how-

Step 1: Copy this (⠀) and then head to WhatsApp

Step 2: Go to Settings, open your profile, and remove your name

Step 3: Then paste this (⠀) and hit the save option. Your friends will then see a blank space when they tap on your profile.

To note, if someone adds you to a WhatsApp group, they won’t be able to see your name unless they have you added as a contact.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
Apps
These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days?

Telecom

Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days?

Huawei P50 Pocket in-pics: This clamshell foldable phone looks stunning

Photo Gallery

Huawei P50 Pocket in-pics: This clamshell foldable phone looks stunning

Huawei P50 Pocket in-pics: This clamshell foldable phone looks stunning

Photo Gallery

Huawei P50 Pocket in-pics: This clamshell foldable phone looks stunning

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Telecom

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

Apps

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

Apps

WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis
WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022

Apps

WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022
WhatsApp has a plan to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted

Apps

WhatsApp has a plan to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp कर रहा एनिमेटेड हार्ट इमोजी पर काम, एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों को मिलेगा यह फीचर

BGMI में हैकर्स का पत्ता साफ, चीटिंग करने पर अकाउंट के साथ फोन भी होगा बैन

Vodafone Idea वापस लाया 49 रुपये का सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, मगर इसमें एक गड़बड़ है

48MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ इतनी सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Camon 18, फीचर्स भी बेहद शानदार

PUBG Mobile का बड़ा धमाका: इस साल कमाई में सबको पछाड़ा, जानें किस नंबर पर Free Fire और Genshin Impact जैसे गेम्स

Latest Videos

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
News
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Telecom

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung
Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

Apps

Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers