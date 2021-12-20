comscore This Indian dating app just scored funding from Krafton: Will BGMI help you score dates now?
This Indian dating app just scored funding from Krafton: Will BGMI help you score dates now?

Here's a look at why PUBG developer Krafton has invested in an India-based dating startup, called FRND. The investment round also saw participation from others.

mobiles texting Pixabay

(Image: Pixabay)

FRND is a romance and friend discovery app, which in its Series A funding round has raised a total of $6.5 million. The funding round was led by game development studio, Krafton Inc, known for its popular battle royale game, PUBG. Apart from Krafton, some of the company’s previous investors including India Quotient and Elevation Capital also took part in the funding round. Also Read - Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

“This investment is aligned with our efforts to intensify our commitment to the startup ecosystem in India. FRND is a unique product that is disrupting an entire category with a unique local solution that global companies will find tough to adapt to. We see great potential in this high-volume transaction digital startup and are happy to invest in their growth story. We are driven to making a difference to the digital ecosystem in this country and will continue exploring more such opportunities where we can back young and growing start-ups,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of India Division at Krafton Inc. Also Read - BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

FRND is a dating app aimed at youngsters helping them create 1-on-1 connections. The app allows its users to connect with each other through live-streamed formats like FRND Dating and audio games like Raja Rani Chor Police, Voice Match and more. These games also provide users with a level of interaction that normal chat modules wouldn’t have been able to. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts, reveals nicknames of cheaters

The app allows users to connect via audio in a pseudo-anonymous manner. The connections are completely random made using a matchmaker. All of the matchmaker-led games and chat rooms do have a certain level of moderation, which helps people connect via safe and engaging conversations.

FRND is currently only available on the Google Play Store, and is expected to soon launch an iOS version of its platform too. The company has revealed that an average user spends approximately 25 minutes each day using the app.

  Published Date: December 20, 2021 4:03 PM IST

Best Sellers