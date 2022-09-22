comscore This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Check details here
  • Home
  • Apps
  • This Instagram Tool Will Protect You From Receiving Nude Photos In The Dms Check Details Here
News

This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Details here

Apps

An app developer Alessandro Paluzzi first tweeted screenshots of the feature. "Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats.

Instagram

This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Details here (Image: Pixabay)

Meta-owned Instagram is working on a feature to protect users from receiving nude and explicit content in their direct messages (DMs) from unknown people. An app developer Alessandro Paluzzi first tweeted screenshots of the feature. “Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats. Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram can’t access photos,” he posted. Also Read - How to check and delete Instagram login activity on mobile and PC: A step-by-step guide

Meta confirmed to The Verge that such a feature is in the development to protect Instagram users’ privacy. “We’re working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying. Also Read - Instagram rolls out a fix for Stories sound bug for iOS users

Meta said that the technology will not allow it to view the actual messages, nor share them with third parties. The move comes at a time when a UK-based non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate found that Instagram’s tools failed to act upon 90 percent of image-based abusive direct messages “sent to high-profile women”. Also Read - How to reset Instagram password on phone and PC: A step-by-step guide

Last year, in a bid to give young users a safer, private experience on its platform, Instagram made it hard for potentially suspicious accounts to find young people by making the accounts of users under 16 private by default. It also limited advertisers’ options to reach young people. The company has developed new technology that finds accounts that have shown potentially suspicious behaviour and stops those accounts from interacting with young people’s accounts.

Instagram recently rolled out of its Parental Supervision Tools in India to help parents get more involved in their teen’s experiences on Instagram. The platform is also introducing a Family Center, a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts.

Meta has been working with experts, parents, guardians and young people from India, to understand the needs of parents and young people. One of the biggest needs continues to be tools and resources to educate parents about digital services. This education would allow parents and guardians to help their teens manage their online experiences. With this context, Meta launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US in March this year and is now rolling it out to India.

(IANS)

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 4:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Moto Razr 2022 leaked in entirety; Global launch soon
Mobiles
Moto Razr 2022 leaked in entirety; Global launch soon
Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Laptops

Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh: Here's what's new

automobile

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh: Here's what's new

Realme Narzo 50i Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon

Deals

Realme Narzo 50i Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Check details here

Moto Razr 2022 leaked in entirety; Global launch soon

Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh: Here's what's new

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch
iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14

Hands On

iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14