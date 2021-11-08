comscore This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
News

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

Apps

Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021 with more than 57 million installs.

  • Published: November 8, 2021 6:59 PM IST
Google play store bans 8 crypto apps

Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021 with more than 57 million installs. Also Read - TikTok overtakes Facebook, listed as most downloaded non-gaming app globally for Sep

The countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 17 per cent, followed by the US at 11 per cent, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025

Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs, which represented a 31 per cent increase from October 2020. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

The countries with the largest number of Instagram installs were from India at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Last year, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including ByteDance’s TikTok and PUBG Mobile over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security.

(Inputs with IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 6:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
Apps
This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

News

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Laptops

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Features

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India

Apps

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
TikTok overtakes Facebook, listed as most downloaded non-gaming app globally for Sep

Apps

TikTok overtakes Facebook, listed as most downloaded non-gaming app globally for Sep
Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025

Apps

Good news for Chingari, Roposo, Moj! Short video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

Apps

PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban
TikTok surpasses one billion monthly active users globally

Apps

TikTok surpasses one billion monthly active users globally

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE और Galaxy S22 सीरीज अगले साल हो सकती है लॉन्च, जानें लॉन्चिंग डेट और स्पेसिफिकेशन

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ अनाउंस, जानें कीमत से डिजाइन - सॉफ्टवेयर तक सब कुछ

Free Fire Booyah Day इवेंट हुआ शुरू, जानें हर डेट से लेकर सभी डिटेल्स

यह कोड दिलाएगा Pineapple Fizz और MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में दिवाली के बाद आएंगे नए ऑफर, जल्द जुड़ेगा Otho Top-Up इवेंट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
Apps
This is the most downloaded non-gaming app in October, but it is banned in India
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock

News

58 percent Twitter users tell Elon Musk to sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock
Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Features

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers