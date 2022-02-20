comscore This new WhatsApp feature will change how app looks when you make a call
  WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that you'll see when you make a voice call
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that you'll see when you make a voice call

A screenshot shows three people on voice call. All these three windows have waveform animation.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will change how it looks when you make a voice call. This will include a new waveform animation that has been leaked before. The feature was spotted under development but now the instant messaging application is rolling it out to Android beta testers. Also Read - How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app

The new UI was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest WhatsApp features being rolled out to beta testers. The report suggests that the new update is rolling out in the Android 2.22.5.4 version. However, not all iOS users have received the feature. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has now started rolling out the feature to a few iOS beta testers. Also Read - WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

What happens when the new WhatsApp feature rolls out:

The new WhatsApp feature redesigns the user interface of a group voice call. It even changes the UI when the user will place a simple voice call. The website shared a screenshot of the UI. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

The screenshot shows three people on voice call. All these three windows have waveform animation. This will help participants to see who is chatting in real-time. The waveform will also be in different colours to help provide easy recognition. Below the windows, the app uses a pop-up window to house the call end button. It will also house the Mute button and handsfree option.

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp new feature for Business accounts

The WhatsApp Business accounts are also getting a fresh look. The instant messaging application will soon incorporate a feature from its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp will allow Business accounts to add their cover photo on their contact page. This provides a new look to their entire page and also becomes an easy way to broadcast some basic confirmation.

This feature will introduce some level of synergy between the daughter and parent company (Facebook). Cover photos are used as big banners behind profile pictures. This will introduce a new aspect of personalization within the other-wise text-heavy interface.

  Published Date: February 20, 2022 5:51 PM IST

