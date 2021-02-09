WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature that will make it easier for users to mention specific users in group chats. Dubbed ‘Mention Badge’, the new WhatsApp feature has been spotted in the app’s Beta version. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device support: iOS beta gets 'Log out' feature

According to a WABetainfo report, a new mention badge will appear alongside the pin message option in the latest beta version v2.21.3.13. Also Read - WhatsApp testing Mute videos, will allow users to mute videos before sending

“After several updates that addressed bug fixes and general improvements, WhatsApp has released today the 2.21.3.13 beta update. It has nothing new apparently, but we can show today a preview of the feature they’re working on in this build: the mention badge! The feature is very simple to explain: when you receive a mention in a group, a new badge will be added in the group cell,” says the report. Also Read - Change your WhatsApp number without losing old chats or contacts, here's how

What will the feature do?

We know that it is sometimes hard to find the names of users who have been mentioned in group chats. The mentioned badge feature will help users to know when they have been tagged in a group chat since there are so many groups that users are a part of. A feature like that will come in handy for users who are a part of multiple groups and conversations. Currently, under development, the mention badge feature is expected to be rolled out soon.

WhatsApp Log out feature

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a multi-device support feature where users will be able to use up to four devices using a single WhatsApp number. A WABetainfo report also says that the company is working on a ‘Log out’ feature that will help users log out of one device so that they know how many devices are logged in to their WhatsApp account.

The ‘Log out’ feature is available in the 2.21.30.16 beta update for iOS. Keep in mind that the feature is under development as of now and not available for the public.