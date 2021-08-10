comscore This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media app
  • Home
  • Apps
  • This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media app
News

This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media app

Apps

A Chinese app has dethroned Facebook and WhatsApp to become the most downloaded social media application in the world. Check full details here.

most downloaded apps

Facebook is no longer the most downloaded social media app in the world. According to a latest report coming from Nikkei Asia, the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has dethroned Facebook to become the most download social media app globally. Also Read - How to download Facebook videos for free on Android, iOS, and Windows

Developed by ByteDance, TikTok was banned in India a few months ago over user data sharing with Chinese government controversy. While we all thought that the Indian ban could impact the company’s global position, nothing of that sort really happened. In fact, the pandemic pushed more and more people to join the short video creating platform for entertainment. Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is currently downloaded by more than a trillion people in the world. Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without using keyboard

Not just TikTok, but the pandemic pushed short video platforms in general. People in their free time started creating interesting short videos and sharing them with their family and friends. This is one of the key reasons why Tiktok could beat Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media application. Also Read - WhatsApp head slams Apple over tracking iPhones for child sex abuse photos

TikTok

Another reason that accelerated TikTok’s growth especially in the United States is the lift of ban imposed by the government during the Trump Presidency. The ban on Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat was revoked by the Biden government, which seemingly added to the TikTok numbers from the States.

TikTok ban in India

The Indian government banned the short video platform TikTok alongside several other Chinese applications including PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among others in 2020. These apps were banned in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Since the ban on TikTok, several homegrown short video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, among others have been growing aggressively. To replace TikTok in the country, Facebook owned photo sharing app Instagram also introduced Reels, which allows users to post short creative videos and share with everyone on the platform. In addition, YouTube also introduced Shorts, which again allows users to create and share short videos with everyone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world s most downloaded social media app
Apps
This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world s most downloaded social media app
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date could have been leaked

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date could have been leaked

OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 11 Open Beta update brings several improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 11 Open Beta update brings several improvements

Samsung Galaxy Z foldables: What we saw, what we can expect?

Features

Samsung Galaxy Z foldables: What we saw, what we can expect?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India, Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus announced too

iQOO 8 to also get BMW Edition, specs teased ahead of August 17 launch

Vivo laptops with 11th Gen Core i3, Core i5 laptops could launch soon

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z foldables: What we saw, what we can expect?

Top 5 Upcoming mobile games

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

How to Stop people from adding you to WhatsApp Groups

Related Topics

Related Stories

This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world s most downloaded social media app

Apps

This Chinese app beats Facebook to become world s most downloaded social media app
How to download Facebook videos for free on mobile, desktop

How To

How to download Facebook videos for free on mobile, desktop
How to send WhatsApp messages without using keyboard

How To

How to send WhatsApp messages without using keyboard
WhatsApp takes on Apple over its new Child Safety Software Plan

Features

WhatsApp takes on Apple over its new Child Safety Software Plan
How to download final COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: In simple steps

How To

How to download final COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: In simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Realme और Xiaomi के बाद अब Vivo भी कर रहा लैपटॉप लाने की तैयारी, मिलेगा 11th Gen Intel Core प्रोसेसर

Free Fire Gun Skins: ये 5 गन स्किन हैं बेस्ट, कुछ ही प्लेयर्स को हैं मिलती

Free Fire में मिलते हैं ये 5 Gold Royale bundles, जानिए इनकी खास बातें

YouTube ला रहा एक नया फीचर, अब आसानी से रिवाइंड और स्किप कर पाएंगे वीडियो

इस टीम ने जीत लिया फ्री फायर All-Stars Americas का क्लैश स्क्वाड

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!
Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Features

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!
How To Stop People From Adding You To WhatsApp Groups

Features

How To Stop People From Adding You To WhatsApp Groups
How to send message to an unknown number without saving it on WhatsApp

Features

How to send message to an unknown number without saving it on WhatsApp

News

Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India, Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus announced too
News
Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India, Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus announced too
iQOO 8 to also get BMW Edition, specs teased ahead of August 17 launch

Mobiles

iQOO 8 to also get BMW Edition, specs teased ahead of August 17 launch
Vivo laptops with 11th Gen Core i3, Core i5 laptops could launch soon

Laptops

Vivo laptops with 11th Gen Core i3, Core i5 laptops could launch soon
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs

Laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launches in India: Price, specs
BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

Gaming

BGMI awarding select players with special gifts: Find out if you are eligible

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers