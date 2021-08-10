Facebook is no longer the most downloaded social media app in the world. According to a latest report coming from Nikkei Asia, the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has dethroned Facebook to become the most download social media app globally. Also Read - How to download Facebook videos for free on Android, iOS, and Windows

Developed by ByteDance, TikTok was banned in India a few months ago over user data sharing with Chinese government controversy. While we all thought that the Indian ban could impact the company’s global position, nothing of that sort really happened. In fact, the pandemic pushed more and more people to join the short video creating platform for entertainment. Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is currently downloaded by more than a trillion people in the world. Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without using keyboard

Not just TikTok, but the pandemic pushed short video platforms in general. People in their free time started creating interesting short videos and sharing them with their family and friends. This is one of the key reasons why Tiktok could beat Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media application. Also Read - WhatsApp head slams Apple over tracking iPhones for child sex abuse photos

Another reason that accelerated TikTok’s growth especially in the United States is the lift of ban imposed by the government during the Trump Presidency. The ban on Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat was revoked by the Biden government, which seemingly added to the TikTok numbers from the States.

TikTok ban in India

The Indian government banned the short video platform TikTok alongside several other Chinese applications including PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among others in 2020. These apps were banned in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Since the ban on TikTok, several homegrown short video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, Roposo, among others have been growing aggressively. To replace TikTok in the country, Facebook owned photo sharing app Instagram also introduced Reels, which allows users to post short creative videos and share with everyone on the platform. In addition, YouTube also introduced Shorts, which again allows users to create and share short videos with everyone.