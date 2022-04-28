comscore Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022 globally
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Tiktok Emerges As Most Downloaded App 1n Q1 2022 Globally Followed By Instagram
News

Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app 1n Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

Apps

TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads.

TikTok

Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

TikTok has emerged as emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads. TikTok sits at the top of the chart followed by Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Also Read - After Twitter, Instagram set to introduce the pinned post feature for users

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. TikTok was also the number one app on Google Play for the third quarter in a row, with installs up 19 percent year-over-year. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

Talking about the United States, TikTok was the most downloaded app with 19 million overall downloads. The app has been top in the United States since Q1 2021. Of these 19 million overall downloads, 13 million comes from App Store alone. Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow.

In addition, TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China also emerged as the top grossing non-game app in Q1 2022.

TikTok generated $821 million in consumer spending this quarter. On Google Play, it came second to Google One, which topped the chart with nearly $250 million, reports Sensor Tower.

First-time downloads across the App Store and Google Play climbed 1.1 per cent Y/Y in 1Q22, reaching 36.8 billion downloads. Both platforms saw approximately the same growth, with Apple’s marketplace rising 1.2 per cent Y/Y to 8.5 billion downloads and Google’s store growing 1.1 per cent Y/Y to 28.3 billion.

Short video sharing app TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform and it is consistently one of the most downloaded apps globally.

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 11:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing
Mobiles
OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing
Top upcoming electric cars to buy in India under Rs 10 lakh

Photo Gallery

Top upcoming electric cars to buy in India under Rs 10 lakh

Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022

Apps

Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

Elon Musk talks about Coca Cola, Twitter, Trumpet and more

Photo Gallery

Elon Musk talks about Coca Cola, Twitter, Trumpet and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch today: Expected features, pricing

Top upcoming electric cars to buy in India under Rs 10 lakh

Tata Altroz EV to Maruti WagonR EV: Top 5 upcoming electric cars in India around Rs 10 lakh

Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Pro design revealed online: Here are the details

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, रैम, स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक

नए अवतार में आई Kawasaki Ninja 300 बाइक, 200 किलोमीटर की दूरी एक घंटे में करेगी पूरी

Elon Musk की बड़ी तैयारी, Twitter को बनाएंगे Signal की तरह सिक्योर

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: 12 बजे से Amazon Prime यूजर्स के लिए शुरू होगी पहली सेल, मिलेगा हजारों रुपये का Discount

Hyundai Alcazar CNG धमाल मचाने को तैयार, टेस्टिंग के दौरान दिखी झलक

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999