Tiktok emerges as most downloaded app in Q1 2022 globally, followed by Instagram

TikTok has emerged as emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads. TikTok sits at the top of the chart followed by Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Also Read - After Twitter, Instagram set to introduce the pinned post feature for users

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. TikTok was also the number one app on Google Play for the third quarter in a row, with installs up 19 percent year-over-year. Also Read - How to delete Instagram account temporarily

Talking about the United States, TikTok was the most downloaded app with 19 million overall downloads. The app has been top in the United States since Q1 2021. Of these 19 million overall downloads, 13 million comes from App Store alone. Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow.

In addition, TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China also emerged as the top grossing non-game app in Q1 2022.

TikTok generated $821 million in consumer spending this quarter. On Google Play, it came second to Google One, which topped the chart with nearly $250 million, reports Sensor Tower.

First-time downloads across the App Store and Google Play climbed 1.1 per cent Y/Y in 1Q22, reaching 36.8 billion downloads. Both platforms saw approximately the same growth, with Apple’s marketplace rising 1.2 per cent Y/Y to 8.5 billion downloads and Google’s store growing 1.1 per cent Y/Y to 28.3 billion.

Short video sharing app TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform and it is consistently one of the most downloaded apps globally.

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.