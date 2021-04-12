TikTok became the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 58 million installs in March, showed the data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Also Read - Fake 'Clubhouse for PC' app ads appear on Facebook: Here's why they don't need your attention

TikTok was followed by Facebook which became the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide for March with more than 56 million installs. Also Read - Facebook's ad delivery system shows gender bias: Study

Facebook products including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger made it to the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month. Also Read - Facebook testing label for posts in News Feed to fight fake news

Further according to Sensor Tower, the largest number of TikTok installs were from countries like Douyin in China at 11 percent, followed by the US at 10 percent.

When it comes to Facebook, the countries with the largest number of installs were from India at 25 percent, followed by the US at 8 percent.

The other apps which made it to the top 10 in the overall list include Snapchat, Josh, Zoom, Telegram, and CapCut.

However, the data showed that Facebook retained the top position in terms of downloads from Google Play Store.

ShareChat’s short video platform Moj also made it to the top 10 list of most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide from Google Play Store for March, according to Sensor Tower.