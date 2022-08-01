TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

TikTok may no longer be relevant to India, but it is the sole reason for headaches for Google and Meta, especially in the US. For Google, it is the reason why teenagers are leaving its search as they now get answers for all their search queries on TikTok’s evolved platform. Meta is right in the eye of the storm for copying TikTok, which caused it to face backlash from the Kardashians. TikTok is seemingly done. It may now be working on a music streaming app. Also Read - Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022: Report

According to a patent filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, unearthed by Insider, TikTok's parent company ByteDance is working on an app called "TikTok Music." The patent revealed the new app would allow users to buy, play, share, and download music. Users could also be able to create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, and live stream audio and video. Everything that you could do on TikTok Music makes it look like a potential rival to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, among others.

While details on TikTok Music are scarce, this would not be the first time for ByteDance entering the streaming space. In 2020, ByteDance launched Resso, a music streaming app closely tied to TikTok, in India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Resso has the same features that ByteDance has included in its filing for TikTok Music. But Resso is not available everywhere, which makes the case for TikTok Music. With TikTok in its name, the upcoming ByteDance app has more chances of getting globally popular.

ByteDance's Resso is so seamlessly tied to TikTok that the latter has a button in select markets to redirect users to the music streaming app. TikTok is banned in India, but Resso is still available. According to The Information, Resso had more than 40 million monthly users in India, Brazil, and Indonesia as of November last year. Even though TikTok was not accessible, Resso continued to grow. Insider reports that Resso's monthly active users in India grew by 304 percent between January 2021 and January 2022.

For what it is worth, ByteDance is planning to take on the bigwigs in the music streaming space where Spotify and Apple Music are the biggest names. It would not be an exaggeration to say that TikTok’s entry into the space will disrupt it like never before.