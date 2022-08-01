comscore TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Tiktok Music May Be Bytedances Weapon To Take On Spotify Apple Music
News

TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

Apps

ByteDance may be working on a TikTok Music app that could rival prominent apps such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

tiktok-1200

TikTok may soon have a music streaming app.

TikTok may no longer be relevant to India, but it is the sole reason for headaches for Google and Meta, especially in the US. For Google, it is the reason why teenagers are leaving its search as they now get answers for all their search queries on TikTok’s evolved platform. Meta is right in the eye of the storm for copying TikTok, which caused it to face backlash from the Kardashians. TikTok is seemingly done. It may now be working on a music streaming app. Also Read - Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022: Report

According to a patent filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, unearthed by Insider, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is working on an app called “TikTok Music.” The patent revealed the new app would allow users to buy, play, share, and download music. Users could also be able to create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, and live stream audio and video. Everything that you could do on TikTok Music makes it look like a potential rival to Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, among others. Also Read - US FCC commissioner wants Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores

While details on TikTok Music are scarce, this would not be the first time for ByteDance entering the streaming space. In 2020, ByteDance launched Resso, a music streaming app closely tied to TikTok, in India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Resso has the same features that ByteDance has included in its filing for TikTok Music. But Resso is not available everywhere, which makes the case for TikTok Music. With TikTok in its name, the upcoming ByteDance app has more chances of getting globally popular. Also Read - TikTok’s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year: Check details

ByteDance’s Resso is so seamlessly tied to TikTok that the latter has a button in select markets to redirect users to the music streaming app. TikTok is banned in India, but Resso is still available. According to The Information, Resso had more than 40 million monthly users in India, Brazil, and Indonesia as of November last year. Even though TikTok was not accessible, Resso continued to grow. Insider reports that Resso’s monthly active users in India grew by 304 percent between January 2021 and January 2022.

For what it is worth, ByteDance is planning to take on the bigwigs in the music streaming space where Spotify and Apple Music are the biggest names. It would not be an exaggeration to say that TikTok’s entry into the space will disrupt it like never before.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 7:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Upcoming car launches in August 2022: From Alto 2022 to new Mahindra XUV400 EV, check all options
Photo Gallery
Upcoming car launches in August 2022: From Alto 2022 to new Mahindra XUV400 EV, check all options
Apple's high-end MacBook Pros, mini with M2 chip to debut soon

News

Apple's high-end MacBook Pros, mini with M2 chip to debut soon

Blaupunkt Anniversary sale is now live on Flipkart: Best deals

Deals

Blaupunkt Anniversary sale is now live on Flipkart: Best deals

India's first 5G spectrum auction ends with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids, Reliance Jio leads

Telecom

India's first 5G spectrum auction ends with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids, Reliance Jio leads

New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

Mobiles

New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TikTok Music may be ByteDance's weapon to take on Spotify, Apple Music

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to Bullet 350: 5 new Royal Enfield motorcycles launching soon in India

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to Himalayan 450: 5 new Royal Enfield motorcycles launching soon

Upcoming car launches in August 2022: From Alto 2022 to new Mahindra XUV400 EV, check all options

Upcoming car launches in August 2022: From Alto 2022 to new Mahindra XUV400 EV, check all options

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE
ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999