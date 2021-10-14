TikTok overtakes Facebook, listed as most downloaded non-gaming app globally for Sep

TikTok the popular short-video sharing platform is listed as one of the highest-earning apps across leading app stores in the third quarter of 2021. The social app has emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for September with more than 59 million installs. Also Read - Beware of what you post on Facebook: Follow this rule or your post can be blocked

According to Sensor Tower report, the countries with the largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 16 percent, followed by the US at 12 percent.

Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 51 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 29 percent, followed by Indonesia at 7 percent. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for August 2021 with approximately $270 million in player spending, which represented 4.7 percent growth from August 2020.

About 61.4 percent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 9 percent from the US and 6.5 percent from Turkey.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide for August 2021 with $256.2 million in gross revenue, which represented approximately 3 percent year-over-year growth from August 2020.

Last year, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including ByteDance’s TikTok and PUBG Mobile over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security.

(With IANS inputs)