TikTok planning a ‘major push’ into gaming, starts conducting tests in THIS country

TikTok is planning a "major push" into mobile gaming, with a company executive now confirming tests of HTML5 mini-games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam. A company executive confirmed tests saying, "We are always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community."

Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70% of its citizens under the age of 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms such as TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Google, reports Reuters.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, also plans to roll out gaming more widely in Southeast Asia, the source said. That move could come as early as the third quarter.

To recall, in June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.

TikTok has also emerged as emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing social media platforms. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the top app by worldwide downloads in Q1 2022 with more than 175 million downloads. TikTok sits at the top of the chart followed by Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

On the App Store, TikTok was downloaded more than 70 million times, giving it the first spot. This is the third time TikTok has crossed 70 million App Store downloads in a quarter. The app was downloaded 115 million on the Google Play Store. TikTok was also the number one app on Google Play for the third quarter in a row, with installs up 19 percent year-over-year.

Talking about the United States, TikTok was the most downloaded app with 19 million overall downloads. The app has been top in the United States since Q1 2021. Of these 19 million overall downloads, 13 million comes from App Store a

lone.

The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow. In addition, TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China also emerged as the top grossing non-game app in Q1 2022.