TikTok rolls out dislike button for all users globally

News

TikTok rolls out comment dislike button for all users globally

Apps

TikTok began testing the feature back in April to help people identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate.

TikTok

Chinese short-form video app TikTok has announced to roll out its comment dislike button to all users globally. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets new update to fix major camera issue

TikTok began testing the feature back in April to help people identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. Also Read - How to pre-register games on Play Store for Android

“After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. The total number of dislikes a comment has will not be shown and people can take back their feedback by tapping again whenever they like,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

TikTok says its main priority with this tool is to create a better experience for the users.

“This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us foster a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions,” it added.

The dislike button will appear in addition to the option to report a comment for community guideline violations.

The company said the dislike button isn’t seen as a way to report comments, and that users should instead use the standard process for reporting comments for harassment.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted the TikTok dislike button earlier this year.

Twitter has also been testing a private downvote button for replies to tweets.

Google-owned YouTube already offers a thumbs down button for comments while Reddit offers a down vote button for comments.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 24, 2022 11:16 AM IST
