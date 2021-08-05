comscore Now TikTok copies Snapchat, begins testing Stories feature
TikTok Stories will not replace any of the existing features and join the existing ones such as Duets, Live, and Stitch. The upcoming Stories feature will work just in the same manner as Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Image: Matt Navarra/Twitter

This is going to be really interesting. After Twitter failed to popularise its Snapchat Stories clone Fleets, ByteDance’s TikTok wants to try its hands on Stories-like feature. That’s right. The popular short video platform is said to be testing Snapchat and Instagram like Stories feature. Also Read - Snapchat celebrates Friendship Day with new Lenses: Here's how to use it

According to a report coming from The Verge, TikTok has confirmed that it is testing TikTok Stories feature. The upcoming feature was first discovered by Matt Navarra on Twitter. It has been revealed that the TikTok Stories feature is being rolled out to a select group of users in markets outside the United States. Also Read - After PUBG Mobile and Shein, TikTok plans to return to India

Commenting on the upcoming feature, a TikTok Spokesperson told The Verge, “we’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience[…] Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok Community.” Also Read - YouTube Shorts rolling out globally; will be available in over 100 countries

TikTok Stories will not replace any of the existing features and join the existing ones such as Duets, Live, and Stitch. The upcoming Stories feature will work just in the same manner as Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

What is TikTok Stories

TikTok Stories will disappear after 24 hours from the time of upload. Similar to Snapchat and Instagram, users will be able to know who watched their Stories. Followers will also be able to comment on Stories through the comment section positioned on the left side of the screen.

It has been reported that Stories will not obstruct the homepage of TikTok and users will be able to access the feature by swiping left from the main Feed. Stories can also be accessed by tapping on a user’s profile. In simple words, the feature should work similar to Instagram-Stories.

ByteDance headed TikTok hasn’t revealed the official release date of TikTok Stories yet. The company hasn’t also revealed for long it will be testing the feature.

To recall, Stories feature was first introduced by Snapchat followed by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and then Twitter. The microblogging website called it Stories clone – Fleets – and introduced last year. In less than a year, Twitter has discontinued Fleets due to low-usage. Fleets are no longer visible in your Twitter Feed and will be replaced by Spaces, the company’s Clubhouse rival.

  Published Date: August 5, 2021 4:42 PM IST

