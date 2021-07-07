TikTok was down for hours globally, now back: This is what happened

TikTok, the globally popular short video platform, suffered massive outage earlier on Wednesday. After experiencing issues accessing the app, TikTok users took to microblogging site Twitter to complain about it. Also Read - 10 most downloaded mobile apps in 2021 so far: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, more

Several users complained of not being able to log in to the app on either web or phone. Trying to login, users received a message that stated, “there is a small problem with the server, fixing it now.” Also Read - Google removes India’s Tiktok rival Bolo Indya from Play store: Here’s why

Tiktok app working fine now

Soon after, the short video platform acknowledged the issue and noted in an official tweet, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” Also Read - Your Window PC can now run Android apps

TikTok users also took to DownDetector website to complain about issues they were facing while accessing the short video platform. As per reports nearly 40,000 user reported of problems with the app on DownDetector at a time.

Soon after hashtags like #Tiktokdown started to trend on Twitter as well.

After being down for hours, TikTok updated that the app is back to normal functioning. In the tweet, TikTok noted, “…Annnnnd we’re back! Your app experience should be returning to normal. Thanks for bearing with us, everyone.”

TikTok ban in India

TikTok is currently banned in India and no one can access the short video platform at the moment. The Indian government banned in the app last year under Section 69A of the IT Act. While PUBG Mobile game is back in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, it’s unlikely that TikTok will be back to the country, but you never know.