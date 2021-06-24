comscore Tinder adds Hot Takes, Video feature, Explore section to take on Bumble, Hinge
Tinder brings new Hot Takes feature, Explore section, and the option to add videos to dating profiles, a new Festival Mode added as well to connect people attending the same festival.

Tinder is getting tons of features, some of which will be pretty useful for new users. The dating app will now feature a Hot Takes and an Explore section and will allow users to add a video to their Tinder profile. Also Read - Tinder could now block your ex, office colleagues, relatives before you start swiping

Tinder Hot Takes feature- Also Read - Bumble introduces new Interest Badges feature: How to use

Tinder’s Hot Takes feature will allow users to chat with each other before they match on the platform. They will be shown some multiple-choice questions for, instance, “Which of these is most pretentious? Bragging you don’t have TikTok, natural wine, saying your found something first, or Oxford comma enthusiasts.” Also Read - Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon

If the answers match, Tinder will then drop them into a chat. The potential ‘candidates’ can then chat and decide whether to give each other a ‘Like’ or a ‘Nope.’ But users will get only 30 seconds window to make their choice. The new Hot Takes feature will be available from 6 PM to 12 AM every night.

Tinder Explore section-

In addition, the dating app will offer a new Explore section that will let users discover new folks on the platform based on shared interests. Tinder cited that the new Hot Takes and other in-app events will be integrated with the Explore section once it is released in the coming weeks. There will be a new Festival Mode which is designed to connect people attending the same festival.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-COVID world: more ways to show off their authentic selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually, and more control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate.” Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone commented on the new features.

Tinder will also enable users to now add a video to their profile besides their photos. “Video gives Gen Z a new way to tell their authentic stories and represents the evolution of Tinder into a multi-dimensional experience that mirrors what dating looks like in 2021.” As per the company, the Gen Z makes up more than 50 percent of its user base.

While the add-ons are nothing new, given Tinder’s rival Bumble and Match’s Hinge already have the video feature that fueled the growth as per CNBC. However, these are welcoming features for users who prefer using the app over the other platforms.

  Published Date: June 24, 2021 12:25 PM IST

