comscore Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon
News

Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon

Apps

Tinder could let its users run a background check on their dates as its parent Match Group has partnered with information finding firm Garbo.

Tinder-background-check

Tinder and other applications owned by the Match Group, Tinder’s parent, will allow users to run a background check on possible dates. Also Read - Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India next month

Match Group said that it has made a significant contribution to the non-profit background check platform Garbo and is looking to integrate the same on Tinder later this year. Also Read - Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

Garbo was founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides and provides historical information about violence and abuse by different people to empower individuals and help them make more informed choices and decisions regarding their safety. Also Read - Valentine's Day: Top 10 dating apps you should have on your smartphone

The information-tracking platform aims to help proactively prevent gender-based violence by providing people with more transparency and information about whomever they connect with.

It also initiates low-cost background checks by gather publicly available information about someone. This means that Tinder users will be able to vet their dates based on information on violence or abuse, including arrests, restraining orders, convictions, harassment and other crimes.

“In partnership with Match Group, Garbo’s thoughtful and groundbreaking consumer background check will enable and empower users with information, helping create equitable pathways to safer connections and online communities across tech,” Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group, said in a statement.

Garbo also works closely with racial equity and gender justice groups. The background checks on Tinder will not be free but Match Group is working with Garbo on how they can make this a cost-effective solution for users who want to avail the option. It is unclear whether this will be a subscription-based service or a one-time investment.

Match Group said it will begin testing and building capabilities for Garbo on Tinder in the coming months. It has also said that it will incorporate this feature on other of its apps such as OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Garbo is not live on any of the platforms and is currently in its testing phase. Match has also said that it will not share its user’s data with any third-party platforms.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2021 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to save your favourite places on Google Maps on Android, iOS
How To
How to save your favourite places on Google Maps on Android, iOS
Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

News

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

How To

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy M12 first look: A closer look at the Poco M3 competitor

Signal app plans to bring a new useful feature inspired by WhatsApp

Apps

Signal app plans to bring a new useful feature inspired by WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know

Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

Asus ROG Strix and Scar series laptops launched in India

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Vivo X60 series India launch on March 25: Details on Zeiss camera, AMOLED panel, chipset, and more

OnePlus 8 series could be clever choice after OnePlus 9 series launch

What does ROG Phone 5 offer better than ROG Phone 3?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tinder background check feature could be launched soon

Apps

Tinder background check feature could be launched soon
Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

News

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well
Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

News

Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India
Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020

Top Products

Free Dating Apps: For iPhone and Android in 2020
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G100 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, 5000mAh के साथ मिल सकते हैं 6 कैमरे

Poco X3 Pro की कीमत हुई लीक, दमदार फीचर्स के साथ मिल सकता है 8GB RAM

Google Pixel 5a भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए 5G सपोर्ट मिलेगा या नहीं

Moto G10 Power की Flipkart पर सेल, 6000mAh की बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा वाले फोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Redmi Note 10 की पहली Sale, मिलता है 48MP कैमरा, 6GB RAM और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in
News
Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging in
India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone

How To

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch on your mobile phone
Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Everything you need to know
Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives

News

Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections with new initiatives
Asus ROG Strix and Scar series laptops launched in India

News

Asus ROG Strix and Scar series laptops launched in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers