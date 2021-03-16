Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon

Tinder and other applications owned by the Match Group, Tinder’s parent, will allow users to run a background check on possible dates. Also Read - Tinder's in-app interactive adventure series 'Swipe Night' coming to India next month

Match Group said that it has made a significant contribution to the non-profit background check platform Garbo and is looking to integrate the same on Tinder later this year.

Garbo was founded in 2018 by Kathryn Kosmides and provides historical information about violence and abuse by different people to empower individuals and help them make more informed choices and decisions regarding their safety.

The information-tracking platform aims to help proactively prevent gender-based violence by providing people with more transparency and information about whomever they connect with.

It also initiates low-cost background checks by gather publicly available information about someone. This means that Tinder users will be able to vet their dates based on information on violence or abuse, including arrests, restraining orders, convictions, harassment and other crimes.

“In partnership with Match Group, Garbo’s thoughtful and groundbreaking consumer background check will enable and empower users with information, helping create equitable pathways to safer connections and online communities across tech,” Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group, said in a statement.

Garbo also works closely with racial equity and gender justice groups. The background checks on Tinder will not be free but Match Group is working with Garbo on how they can make this a cost-effective solution for users who want to avail the option. It is unclear whether this will be a subscription-based service or a one-time investment.

Match Group said it will begin testing and building capabilities for Garbo on Tinder in the coming months. It has also said that it will incorporate this feature on other of its apps such as OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Garbo is not live on any of the platforms and is currently in its testing phase. Match has also said that it will not share its user’s data with any third-party platforms.