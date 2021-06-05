Tinder could now block your ex, office colleagues before you start swiping

Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the world, there was no reported loss in people looking for new relationships via Tinder, says the company itself. With the world opening up, the possibility of finding new dates gets high along with the possibility of stumbling upon your known contacts, especially exes and office colleagues. Tinder thinks it can help. Also Read - Tinder could let users run a background check on their dates soon

In the latest update to the app, Tinder has now introduced the Block Contacts feature to help people hide from the one they don't want to encounter. Members will now be able to head into the settings and block the contacts that they had not wanted to be seen by, or see for themselves while swiping.

Tinder says these contacts won't appear as a potential match. The feature is available for free to all users.

Tinder Block Contacts feature rolls out

The feature was initially tested in countries like India, Japan and Korea, and has been prepared just in time for what Tinder calls the Uncuffing Season. In a research done by Tinder itself, it is said that more people are expected to go out looking or new relationships in summer than ever – almost 63 percent of the participants. 40 percent of them would consider breaking off with their “pandemic partners.”

It is during this period that Tinder thinks its Block Contacts feature could help the most. “We may not be able to save you from awkward run-ins at the coffee shop, but we are giving you more control over your experience on Tinder,” said Bernadette Morgan, Group Product Manager, Trust & Safety at Tinder. “We’re rolling out Block Contacts as an additional resource empowering members with peace of mind by helping create a worry-free space for them to spark new connections,” she added.

If you are on Tinder and are interested in blocking your ex, office colleagues or your relatives, here is how you can block certain contacts:

– Head over to your Profile Settings within the Tinder app.

– Search for Block Contacts option and tap on it.

– You will be able to see the Contacts list from the device. Tap on the contacts that you want to be blocked.

– You can see what contacts have been blocked under Blocked tab.

– You can also block a contact using the phone number, name and email ID of those who could register on Tinder later for dating.