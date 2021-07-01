Top 10 most downloaded mobile games in first half of 2021, PUBG Mobile not in the list

As per a report coming from Sensor Tower, the list of top 10 most downloaded apps in the first half of 2021 includes TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Zoom, Snapchat, CapCut, and Google Meet. Another report coming from Sensor Tower reveals top 10 most downloaded mobile games on Google Play store and App store in first half of 2021. PUBG Mobile not in the list. Take a look at the list. Also Read - Garena Free Fire becomes second most downloaded game in first half of 2021

Join Clash 3D

Join Clash 3D is overall the most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Join Clash 3D mobile game falls below the top 10 position on App store while on Google Play store it is the most downloaded mobile game app and tops the list.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is the second most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Garena Free Fire mobile game also falls below the top 10 position on App store while on Google Play store it is the second most downloaded game this year so far.

High Heels

High Heels is the third most downloaded mobile game in this year so far. The High Heels mobile game occupies the fifth position on App store and takes the sixth spot on Google Play store.

Bridge Race

Bridge Race is the fourth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Bridge Race mobile game falls below the top 10 position on App store while on Google Play store it is the third most downloaded game this year so far.

Among Us

Among Us is the fifth most downloaded mobile game app in the first half of 2021. The Among Us takes the fourth spot on App store while on Google Play store falls beneath the tenth position.

Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is the sixth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Subway Surfers takes the seventh most downloaded mobile game on App store while on Google Play store it takes the eighth spot.

Phone Case DIY

Phone Case DIY is the seventh most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Phone Case DIY mobile game app takes the fifth position on Google play store and falls beneath the tenth position on App store.

Ludo King

Ludo King is the eighth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Ludo King falls beneath the tenth position on App store and takes the fourth spot on Google Play store.

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is the nineth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The Candy Crush Saga is no where in the top 10 position on App store while on Google Play store it makes the seventh spot.

DOP 2

DOP 2 is the tenth most downloaded mobile game in the first half of 2021. The DOP 2 mobile game takes the nineth position on Google Play store while on App store it falls below the tenth position.