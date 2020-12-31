comscore WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know about | BGR India
WhatsApp tips and tricks: List of hidden features you might not know about

Here we will be listing a number of WhatsApp tips and tricks you may not know about, including setting a custom notification tone, hiding chats and more.

Here's a list of top WhatsApp features you may not know about. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp is now one of the most popular instant messaging apps around the world. In India, many people have even started saying “WhatsApp me” instead of saying “text me”. Due to this, people are versed in using the app. However, there are still a number of tricks that many users will not know about. Here we will be listing a number of WhatsApp features you may not know about. Also Read - WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones from January 1: Check list, what to do

WhatsApp tips and tricks:

Hide chats on WhatsApp

While you cannot technically hide chats on WhatsApp, the application does allow you to archive them. Once a chat is archived, it won’t be visible on the chats screen. However, the personal chat or group will show up on the chats tab as soon as a new message is received from the contact. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

On Android, one can Archive a chat by tapping and holding on a chat and then hitting the archive button located right next to the three-dot menu icon. iPhone users, on the other hand, simply need to swipe left on the chat and hit the archive option. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

You can access the archived chats from the bottom of the chats list on your phone.

Use a custom notification tone

Most WhatsApp users receive thousands of messages daily, which makes their phone buzz constantly. Due to this, we often miss some of the more important texts. In order to avoid this, one can set a custom notification tone for certain groups or personal chats.

To set a custom tone for a chat, open the chat’s settings by tapping on the group or contact’s name. There you will get the option to set a custom notification tone or a custom ringtone.

Check if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

Once a WhatsApp user has blocked you, you will not be able to see their profile picture, status as well as last seen status. In order to confirm whether you have been blocked or not, simply try dropping a text. If the text gets only a single tick and remains like that, then it means that the person has blocked you. However, if it gets two ticks then you were panicking for nothing.

Hear Voice Notes privately

Voice Notes are meant to be private, like personal chats. However, people listen to these on the loudspeaker, thus beating their purpose.

There is a way you can listen to your voice notes privately in public. Simply tap the play button and put the phone up against your ear. This will redirect the sound from the main speaker to the earpiece speaker.

Chat without saving the number

WhatsApp only allows you to initiate a chat with a person after saving their number. However, there are a few tricks, you can use to chat with a person without saving their number. The easiest one is by using the ‘Click to chat’ app, which is available on both the Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app allows you to type in a number and then takes you to WhatsApp with the chat window for the contact open.

  Published Date: December 31, 2020 10:29 AM IST

