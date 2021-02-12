comscore Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more | BGR India
Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

Here is a list of the top Made in India Twitter alternatives that you can to shift too, including Koo, Tooter, MitraSetu and more.

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives. (Representational image)

The Indian government over the blocking of certain accounts and content is pretty unhappy with Twitter. Due to which many Union Ministers and government departments have started setting up their accounts on Indian made alternatives like Koo. If you are also looking to make the shift, here is a list of the top Indian alternatives to Twitter you can look to shift too. Also Read - As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Koo

Koo just like Twitter is a micro-blogging platform, where users can post opinions publicly and follow other users as well. Users can post text based Koos up to 400 words, multimedia content and personally chat with others. Users can also use hashtags (#) or the “@” symbol for mentions. It comes with the feature to “re-koo”, Koo’s version of a retweet. The most interesting thing about Koo is that apart from English, it comes support for six Indian languages. Also Read - Koo app already download crosses over 3 million on Google Play Store

Prominent personalities like Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, India Post, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, MyGovIndia and more have already shifted to Koo. Also Read - Indian Twitter alternative Koo app getting popular: What is it, how to get started?

Tooter

Tooter, another Made in India alternative to Twitter gained brief popularity in November. At the time we had seen many ministers and the government shift to the app. However, it faded pretty quickly, with all of the personalities making a comeback on Twitter soon after. Tooter is a fork of the Mastodon project, which makes it look pretty similar to the original microblogging platform. Just like Twitter, it also has a main timeline, allows users to put out their opinion, repost toots, like toots and more.

MitraSetu

MitraSetu is a comparatively small app than Koo and Tooter, with it having a Facebook like design and components of a micro-blogging website. The app lets you follow people and post your thoughts for your followers to read. It lets you ‘like’, ‘comment’ and ‘post on your own timeline’ for all posts made on the platform. The app is relatively quite clean and unintrusive, thus enhancing the user experience.

Chittr

Chittr is another microblogging site which is currently running a closed beta, which means you will not be able to access it. However, the website is available for you to view, and it looks quite similar to Twitter. This is because the app is developed on top of the Mastodon project, in similar lines to Tooter.

The developers of Chittr explain on the website that it is a cross-platform push messaging product, which works seamlessly across IM, and send/receive updates from either of these interfaces.

HungryTripper

HungryTripper is not a Twitter alternative as such as it is focussed on travelling. It does have a social feed similar to the Twitter feed, where you can see other users posts and make your own as well. However, the platform is much more than only the feed. It lets you book tickets, plan your travels, watch travel videos and more.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 12, 2021 8:01 AM IST

