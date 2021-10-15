WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features for its Android and iOS users every now and then. The messaging platform is set to roll out a few more features later this year. For the unaware, WhatsApp has also launched a new end-to-end encrypted backup chats feature for its users. Here are the top five WhatsApp upcoming features that users should look out for. Here’s the list: Also Read - Happy Dusshera 2021 messages, images, stickers, quotes: How to create, send Happy Vijayadashami greetings via WhatsApp

Message reactions

Just like Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp is also expected to get the message reaction feature soon. This will let users react to a text via an emoji. As per a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is likely to be available for both individual and group chats. Just like other platforms, WhatsApp users will also be able to respond to a text via the tap and hold method. The feature is still under development and is likely to roll out for both Android and iOS users.

Chat bubbles

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce a new chat bubble design for its iOS and Android users. The design was spotted under the beta app for Android by WABetaInfo recently. As per the report, the feature will show a background colour change along with the chat bubbles. These bubbles are likely to be rounder, larger and will have a new shade of green.

WhatsApp Payment shortcut button

WhatsApp Payments was introduced last year in India. The company is now placing a new shortcut key for the same so that the users don’t have to dig in a lot to use the feature, reported WABetaInfo. The report further reveals that just like the camera and attachment icon, the WhatsApp payment icon will also appear at the chat bar.

Report messages

In addition to these design changes, WhatsApp is also likely to add a new way where users will be able to report messages easily. WABetaInfo revealed that, unlike the current procedure that asks the five most recent messages to be forwards, the rumoured functionality will allow users to report a specific message. As per the report, beta version of WhatsApp users can see a “Report” option when they tap and hold a message.

Group icon editor

WhatsApp might soon allow users to choose an emoji or sticker as a group icon. Here they will also be able to put a background colour of the emoji/sticker as per their choice. This was reported by WABetaInfo.