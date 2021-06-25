Top 5 WhatsApp Business features MSMEs should use to run their business

We will be observing MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Day on June 27. This will be big this year, considering we will be celebrating how businesses have evolved digitally and adapted to various tools even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One such tool to come in handy for business owners is WhatsApp Business, which allows businesses to enhance operations and provide them with a professional and personalized way to engage with their customers. Also Read - WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

Here we will be taking a look at a few features MSMEs should know to utilise WhatsApp Business effectively and efficiently.

Creating a Business Profile: WhatsApp Business users can create their own custom Business Profiles, which consist important company details and helps create a formal presence.

Use labels: WhatsApp Business allows users to utilise Labels to help them keep their customer conversations organised into different categories like new customers, pending orders and more.

QR Codes: Businesses can leverage WhatsApp Business' technology to create specific QR codes for them, making it easier for them to share business details with customers.

Messaging Tools: WhatsApp Business comes with multiple Messaging Tools which according to the company can help business owners streamline their operations. These tools include quick replies, away messages and more.

WhatsApp Business-themed sticker packs: WhatsApp Business comes with the 'Open for Business' sticker packs, which include over 20 business-themed stickers, which according to the company will help the business and the customers connect in a fun way.

WhatsApp Business is currently being used by over 15 million Indian users monthly, with multiple businesses using this tool to connect with their customers on a daily basis.